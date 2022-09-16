Upendra Rai resigns as CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Sahara India News Network

Rai has worked with Star News and CNBC in the past.

Upendra Rai has resigned as CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Sahara India News Network. Rai took to Twitter to announce this.

It must be mentioned that before becoming the CEO of Sahara India News Network, he also served as Editor, News Director, Printer and Publisher of Sahara India News Network & Resident Head, Sahara India Pariwar.

He began his career as a journalist with the Sahara Group, besides Sahara Media, Rai has also worked with Star News and CNBC in the past.

