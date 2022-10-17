Upendra Rai to set up media venture -  Bharat Express

The media group will be present on TV, digital and print, delivering news in Hindi, English and Urdu

Senior journalist Upendra Rai is going to begin a new professional journey with his own journalistic venture - 'Bharat Express'.

Utilizing his two and a half decades of journalistic experience, Rai is to strengthen his personal media group, aiming to maintain status, direction and value of journalism with social consciousness in the society.

'Bharat Express' media group will provide its services to the public on all three platforms TV, digital and newspaper in Hindi, English and Urdu languages.

On the eve of launching his media group, Rai said that his endeavour was to raise the issues of public concern and national interest while maintaining the ideals of journalism. In order to set an example of a cautious and fearless journalism, the core mantra of all the platforms of Bharat Express rests on the moral guiding pillars of truth, courage and dedication.

The launch also witnessed Rai expressing his gratitude towards Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara.

