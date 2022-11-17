Deepak Chaurasia to host prime time show on upcoming news channel ‘Bharat Express’

The new channel will be launched on 14th January 2023

Sr. Journalist and popular TV anchor Deepak Chaurasia is all set to host a new prime time show on the soon to be launched news channel -’Bharat Express’. Prior to this he was Editor-in-Chief of India News.

It must be mentioned that after successful stints at Sahara India Media, Tehelka Magazine, Star News and CNBC-Awaaz through his services and leadership, now senior journalist Upendra Rai is going to begin a new professional journey with his own journalistic venture- 'Bharat Express'.

'Bharat Express' media group will provide its services to the public on all three platforms TV, digital and newspaper in Hindi, English and Urdu languages. Chaurasia's new show will air at 8 PM.

Both Chaurasia and Rai confirmed this development to e4m.

In his illustrious career spanning close to three decades, Chaurasia has worked with some of the leading media houses. Prior to joining India News, Chaurasia was Editor – National Affairs, ABP News where he spent close to five years. Before his stint at ABP in 2008, he was associated with Aaj Tak. He has also been with national broadcaster Doordarshan.

