Bharat Express ropes in media veteran Saurabh Sinha as advisor
Sinha has earlier served stints at media houses like Aaj tak, Zee News, CNBC Awaaz and Star Sports
Bharat Express has roped in media veteran Saurabh Sinha as advisor and mentor for the new channels project.
Sinha will act as consultant & Mentor for Bharat Express media group. The contract is to create content and production strategies from concept to on-screen, bridging content, design and technology together. He will be guiding and mentoring the team at Bharat Express for all aspects of operations with particular emphasis on the development and launch of new channels.
Sinha is a renowned media professional, journalist and a consultant, who has spent the past 25 years working with many top media houses of the world.
His career has taken him to various parts of the world and different media groups launching large-scale media projects across genres including news, business news, sports, education, and entertainment. He has developed properties across TV and Digital platforms. He played a key role in the launch of Aaj tak, Zee news, Star News, CNBC Awaaz, Star Sports 1, 2, 3. He was also involved in launching the Pro Kabaddi league, Indian Hockey league, Indian Soccer league and many more prestigious projects spreading across the TV and the digital world.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Indian M&E ad revenue to grow by 14% in next fiscal: CRISIL
The sector will log a 12-14% revenue growth (Rs 1.6 lakh crore) in FY24, said the analytical company
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
According to CRISIL, the Indian media and entertainment1 (M&E) sector may log revenue growth of 12-14% on-year to Rs 1.6 lakh crore in fiscal 2024, against the 16% growth expected this fiscal.
Advertisement (ad) revenue, which accounts for 55% of the sector’s revenue, will grow by 14% given its strong correlation with economic activity. Also, the general elections expected in mid-2024 will trigger an increase in ad spend in the last quarter of next fiscal.
Subscription revenue, accounting for the balance of 45%, will grow at a slower pace of 12%, led by a strong recovery in films. Excluding film exhibitions, the revenue growth would be modest at 4-5%.
Says Naveen Vaidyanathan, Director, CRISIL Ratings, “While television (TV) will continue to dominate ad revenue share given its wider reach, digital will lead in growth, rising 15-18% annually over the medium term. It has emerged as the medium of choice in the past few years amid accelerated adoption of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, online gaming, e-commerce, e-learning, and online news platforms. After the pandemic, digital has become the second-largest segment after TV in terms of ad spends. Together, they account for over three-fourths of the ad revenue for the M&E sector, followed by the print segment with a one-fifth share.”
Says Rakshit Kachhal, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings, “Increasing digitalisation would affect TV and print subscription in the long run, necessitating accelerated integration of digital media into traditional segments. Moreover, while moviegoers are back in cinema halls, increased OTT consumption could impact theatrical collections. Some of the pandemic-driven changes in consumer behaviour may lead to structural changes in business models in the M&E sector over the long term and will need to be monitored.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘NDTV’s commitment to independent journalism will be preserved and nurtured’
The channel’s commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture are as important & valuable to our new stakeholder as to us, says NDTV Group President Suparna Singh in a letter to staff
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 9:37 AM | 3 min read
‘NDTV’s commitment to independent journalism will be preserved and nurtured’
The channel’s commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture are as important and valuable to our new stakeholder as to us, says NDTV CEO Suparna Singh in a letter to the employees
As Adani Group on Friday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in NDTV, Group President Suparna Singh wrote a letter to the staff about the “very big transition”.
“As all of you know, we are in the midst of a very big transition. Thank you for working with exceptional commitment through the past few months. It would have been easy to be distracted; instead, we have won some of the biggest awards for journalism during this period. Only Team NDTV could have accomplished this,” read the letter accessed by e4m.
“Radhika and Prannoy informed the company on the 23rd of their decision to divest most of their stake in NDTV to the AMG Media Network, which is now the single-largest shareholder of NDTV. Radhika and Prannoy have today resigned as Co- Chairpersons.”
“Radhika and Prannoy have been the heart and soul of NDTV, its IQ and its EQ. Most people hunt high and low for one North Star; we were blessed with two. They are exemplary journalists, the most generous of leaders, and exceptional mentors. They have set record landmarks in the world of television news; for so many of us, they are what drew us to this profession. We hold on fiercely to everything they have taught us and aspire to make them proud of the institution and the team that they created.”
“NDTV is legendary for its collective spirit and concern. We look out for each other, and work with transparency and trust. This remains our guiding principle as we move ahead, always mindful of how we got here. For that, we now and forever thank Radhika and Prannoy. I owe them an infinite debt of gratitude. I know you feel the same.”
“The management team, our editorial team, and I have met with Sanjay Pugalia, CEO of the AMG Media Network, and held extensive discussions about how we will operate. Sanjay has assured all of us that the DNA of NDTV, its commitment to independent journalism and its much-valued culture (we are family, NDTV is our home) will be preserved and nurtured, and that these principles are as important and valuable to our new stakeholder as to us.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Markand Adhikari’s hard-hitting column on Bollywood & OTT becomes top trend on Twitter
The column, which talks about Bollywood’s lacklustre show and what it needs to do to redeem itself from the crisis, was trending at No 3 for more than five hours on Friday
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 9:40 AM | 3 min read
Bollywood ’22: Big Screen succumbs to small screen, the recent column by Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director of Sab Group, became a top trend on Twitter pan-India.
The column, which talks about Bollywood’s lacklustre show in the year and what it needs to do to redeem itself from the crisis, was trending at No 3 for more than five hours on December 30, 2022. At one point, it trended at No 2 spot too. The top three most-talked about issues on the day were #HeerabenModi, #RishabhPant and #E4mBigScreenSuccumbsToSmall.
Twitter was abuzz with users commenting and counter commenting on the facts presented in the article.
“As said our Bollywood is full of talented and creative people, now it must raise the bar and deliver robust, high quality content. Otherwise, only English and South Indian films doing real business are not good indicators for cinema halls,” wrote a Twitter user.
Another user posted, “Big budget films nowadays are not able to compete with small budget movies on OTT given the difference in content and this needs to be addresses if Bollywood has to survive”
If you look at 2022, big stars like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh failed to draw in cinegoers despite big budget movies, great music and a pan-India marketing blitzkrieg. In the hard-hitting article, Adhikari pointed out various reasons why Bollywood needs to up its game.
“Only three films, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, ‘Drishyam 2’ (a remake of a Malayalam hit), and ‘The Kashmir Files’ (many have suspicions about its success but the figures speak for themselves) were proven hits. There was also a Rs 400-crore film that was a “designer” hit – half of its budget was spent on proving it a hit” wrote Adhikari.
He further added, “Yet, Bollywood makers are not much worried. They only have to recover their print and advertising (P&A) costs or a maximum of 20-25% of their budget and the rest is “OTT malik”. In short, for Bollywood makers, film release has become merely a formality, since 75% of the cost is borne by OTTs irrespective of the film’s performance in theatres. Thus, the big screen has succumbed to the small screen and has come to totally rely on it. This is ironic because they used to look down upon it in the past.”
As per Ormax Media’s ‘The India Box Office Report’, the Hindi film industry has only contributed 33 per cent to the Rs 9,024 crore collected at the box office in India during January-October 2022, while it usually contributes 40-45 per cent to India’s domestic gross box-office collections in a year. Even within that, more than a third has come from Hindi versions of south Indian films.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Adani Group completes majority acquisition of NDTV
Acquires 27.26% shares from Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for over Rs 600 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 5:59 PM | 1 min read
Adani Group on Friday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in NDTV. The development comes days after NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika shared that they are selling most of their stake in the media company to Adani Group.
“We hereby inform you that RRPR, an indirect subsidiary of the Company and member of the promoter/promoter group of NDTV, has acquired 27.26% equity stake in NDTV from Mr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy (“Sellers”) by way of inter-se transfer under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011,” the group informed the BSE.
According to the filing made with the stock exchanges, RRPR will now hold a 56.45%equity stake in NDTV, as RRPR already held a 29.18 per cent equity stake in NDTV. The acquisition of shares from Roys was completed on 30 December.
The statement by Adani Enterprises says that the company acquired the 27.26% stake from Roys at the price of ₹342.65 per share. This means that the company paid over ₹600 crore to Roys for the shares. According to the regulatory filing made by NDTV last week, Prannoy Roy transferred 86,65,209 equity shares and Radhika Roy transferred 89,12,467 shares to Adani group. This means both promoters transferred a total of 1,75,77,676 equity shares.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI wants MIB to fix renewal period for multi-system operators at 10 yrs
As per the regulatory body, a shorter period of renewal could be counter-productive
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 9:09 AM | 1 min read
TRAI has asked the MIB that the renewal period for multi-system operators should be 10 years, say media reports.
According to the regulatory body, a shorter period of renewal is counter-productive to a capital-intensive business like cable TV that has a long gestation period.
TRAI has also suggested that Rs 1 lakh should be charged as processing fee from the MSOs during renewal.
The application process is to be made completely digital with a provision for an extension in case an application hasn't received the approval.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
South Story: What's in store for media industry in 2023
From more growth for TV advertising to further push to digital transformation, here’s what experts predict for the next year
By Nilanjana Basu | Dec 30, 2022 9:02 AM | 7 min read
South of India, with its massive regional content and a varied audience, has had a very fruitful 2022. The media industry in the south is growing at a phenomenal pace. All the five states have seen an improvement in their advertising rates and are looking at next year with tremendous opportunities. Television, print and digital, the main sources of media in the south, have different trends coming up, and we are all eyes for it.
According to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry in April this year, media and entertainment industry in South India grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. With the year having seen a successful festive period, growing knowledge of regionalization and content in the south reaching more households across other parts of India, this category of Southern media becomes an important pick to watch out for.
Experts from the field share what trends they saw during the year 2022 in India’s media in the south and put forward their predictions for 2023.
Television
According to Krishnan Kutty, Business Head of Disney Star, linear TV continues to be a habit amongst TV households in the south. “As many as 32 million additional NCCS AB audiences were added on TV over the past three years in the southern states. Primetime in India is family time. Indian families have a preference for collective content viewing, this holds true in the south markets too,” he shared.
Kutty also talked about the kind of shows that have done well for the south television this year. “Regional is the new global. Rooted stories from the south have performed very well across India this year. Both scripted and non-fiction adaptation of south shows continue to do well across markets (Karthika Deepam (Telugu), Mouna Ragam (Telugu) and Start Music (Tamil) were all hits across languages.”
Talking about what kind of changes or trends we can expect for southern television industry, he says, “TV advertising will continue to be the fastest and most effective way for brands to build awareness and salience among consumers. TV advertiser base will expand – driven by retail advertisers in south and businesses in smaller towns. South content will continue to succeed pan India in 2023. Original ideas from the south, both scripted and non-scripted, will continue finding resonance across India. TV brands and characters will expand their reach more effectively with the world of social.
The print industry in south is seeing a recovery in terms of ad expenditure, but is still coping with the pandemic slowdown. According to Varghese Chandy, Vice President, Marketing & Advertising-Sales, at Malayala Manorama, in terms of advertising revenue, 2022 has been the year of recovery for most media, particularly print. “We have seen that we reached the 2019 level in the last quarter. Most of the retailers have done well in catering to the pent-up demand, and for them, print had been the primary medium especially during the festive seasons. Circulation drop had been the least affected for Kerala papers during Covid. So we are all working towards the pre-Covid numbers,” he shared.
Pradeep Gairola, VP and Business Head- Digital of The Hindu, also had similar views for the print industry. “For legacy publishers, 2022 was a year of growth. Most of them are likely to be back to the pre-Covid levels of revenue. Given that publishers were able to optimise their cost structure during Covid, the rebound in revenue is likely to result in a healthy bottom line for them. However, due to the dramatic increase in the newsprint price because of the Ukraine-Russia war, publishers are under pressure and are cautious about the events that unfold in the next few months,” he explained.
In 2022, the dependence of publishers on government advertising increased and the resurgence of the retail sector pushed publishers to generate more local and regional content.
For 2023, Varghese Chandy believes the existing challenges will persist, but certain categories might pull through.
“Yield has been a challenge and it will continue to be so. So will be the bottom line, as the escalated newsprint prices are nowhere near the prices a year ago. Lot of categories like consumer durables and mobiles will come back in a big way to print as print is definitely delivering results. Tourism and allied businesses like hotels, airlines will do well. Retail will continue to grow and will be a big contributor to print advertising. Categories like health, education etc will continue to be important categories for print. Increased attention will be on transforming space sellers to solution providers. Hence focus on events, activation, BTL activities, strategic partnerships etc will be on the rise,” Chandy opined.
Pradeep Gairola believes there is potential for growth for a struggling print industry. “GroupM has projected about 16.8 per cent growth in advertising in 2023, so legacy publishers are quite hopeful of another good year. Given that 2024 is an election year, chances are that in 2023, the ad spends of various governments and political parties are likely to increase and help the legacy media,” he mentioned.
“Legacy publishers are quite cautious about the newsprint prices and are likely to increase the cover price of their news products. Increasingly, publishers are becoming aware that there may be opportunities for them to ask their readers to pay more for paper products. India, after all, has the cheapest cover price for newspapers in the world. Even countries like Pakistan (Rs. 25/-). Sri Lanka (Rs. 50/-), Bangladesh (Rs. 12/-) etc have substantially higher prices for their papers,” added Gairola.
Digital
The digital media in the south has seen the most growth in the past year. Digital transformation is happening at a rapid pace and the southern states are making the most of it.
According to Gairola, digital transformation efforts are likely to get a further push with the legacy publishers, who are increasingly aiming to develop an audience- first approach to business. For most of them, the challenge is not only to acquire new users in digital, but also to ring fence their existing subscribers of the legacy products, who are increasingly becoming digital savvy.
“While the current tax structure is not friendly for bundled products of paper and digital, it is very likely that Indian publishers, like their international counterparts, will start pushing the agenda of unified audience, which is print plus digital. As we see in the international markets, publishers like FT, WSJ, and NYT etc only mention their combined subscriber base and do not distinguish between print or digital, the same is likely to start gaining some roots in India in 2023.”
Talking about OTT and other forms of media like podcasts, Gairola shared, “Digital is likely to see higher commitment and experimentation from publishers to develop reader revenue. Attempts to reduce dependence on advertising by building diversified revenue streams is also likely to gain more roots. Due to AVOD offerings from OTT players, the competition for the video ad dollars is likely to intensify further. While the supply side of video has increased dramatically, the advertiser appetite has not kept pace. This is only going to get worse in 2023.”
“Podcasts have started gaining traction in India, however, advertising is still alluding to the audio efforts. In 2023, audio is likely to gain a critical mass and emerge as a medium of interest for larger advertisers.
Pure play digital display ads are likely to lose share as publishers will try to move up on the value chain by providing customised solutions to the advertiser. Other sources that are likely to gain traction include newsletters, events, commerce, affiliate revenue, etc.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Analog terrestrial transmitters phased out: Anurag Thakur
The Prasar Bharati has exempted 50 transmitters put up at strategic locations
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 8:44 AM | 1 min read
I&B minister Anurag Thakur has said that Prasar Bharati has phased out all terrestrial transmitters except 50 that have been installed at 'strategic locations'.
TRAI had recommended in 2017 that broadcast services should be run with digital terrestrial transmission and analog transmission should be phased out by 2023.
As per the broadcast regulator, the analog transmitters provide 'poor quality' reception and hinder efficient use of spectrum.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube