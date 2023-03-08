The Advertising Club’s Emvie Awards 2023 to be held on March 10
370 shortlisted entries to compete for the awards
The Advertising Club has announced the newest edition of the Emvies, presented by Google, co-powered by TV9 NETWORK and MiQ India Commerical, and in association with The Times of India.
With over 1469 entries received, which is the highest ever in the history of EMVIES, the best minds of the media and marketing fraternity will battle it out for recognition and glory on Friday, 10th March 2023, at Seaside lawns, Hotel Taj Lands’ End, Bandra, Mumbai, at 6:30 PM.
The country’s most coveted media award which focuses on Innovation, Strategy, Research, and seamless Integration, EMVIES 2023, was adjudged by a distinguished and versatile jury of 172 media professionals in round 1 of the judging process. Out of 1469 entries received, 370 were shortlisted. The final round of judging saw case studies being presented online for a period of 10 days which were evaluated by 179 marketing professionals and some chosen creative directors.
Partha Sinha, President Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club, said, “I have always called EMVIE ‘the Oscar of media award’ and over the years it has been doing justice to that reputation. The quality of work, the presentations, and the energy around the whole event are improving every year. It is a world-class platform today and is owned equally by the media, marketing, and advertising fraternities. It is a burning example of our overall theme of excellence.”
Aditya Swamy, Chairperson, EMVIES Committee, said, “This year we have a record number of entries and that is a reflection of the high quality of work our industry produces and it’s our privilege at the Ad Club to celebrate the best of the best at our favorite awards show - The EMVIES.”
McCann Detroit ropes in Kash Sree as Executive Creative Director
Sree is an Emmy and Cannes Grand Prix winner
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 11:28 AM | 1 min read
Kash Sree, Emmy and Cannes Grand Prix winner, has been roped in as Executive Creative Director/Writer by McCann Detroit.
Sree has been doing creative work in four continents along with winning major industry awards.
He has been working on advertising campaigns across industries like FMCG, B2B, Pharma and tech.
Zee Sarthak partners with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for campaign against domestic violence
The campaign shares a heart-warming yet provoking story from the POV of a child
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 10:53 AM | 3 min read
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Odia channel Zee Sarthak seeks to highlight one of the most pressing issues surrounding women. In association with its creative partner L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, it has launched an integrated ad campaign that highlights the rampant domestic abuse witnessed by housewives in India.
To highlight this plight faced by women across households in India, Zee Sarthak has launched a campaign that shares a heart-warming yet provoking story from the POV of a child.
The film shows a classroom setting where children are seen engaging in a drawing session. While the teacher is seen encouraging the children on their creative interpretation, she happens to come across one such drawing that shows Maa Durga being attacked by Mahishasura. Taken aback, she questions the child that this is not what transpires but the reality is other way round where Mahishasura is defeated by Maa Durga. The child replies saying that while may be the case, it is not what transpires at his home where his mother is subjected to constant domestic abuse. The film ends with a callout action urging women to take a stand and speak about the issue by calling the helpline number 112 to report such incidents.
Commenting on the campaign, Pratik Seal, Chief Channel Officer, Zee Sarthak said: “The Zee Sarthak family is a firm advocate of Women’s rights. Our channel content is known to deal with topics that are about women and matter to them. We want their stories to be told. We want their voices to be heard. We have tried to make our platform open and inclusive enough to empower women. Our latest work, #ZeeSarthakNari brings to life this philosophy in an impactful yet delicate way. It not only raises awareness on the issue of domestic violence but also depicts how young minds have to bear the burden of it as well. We know help is needed and that it may not always be easily available, keeping this in mind we have also introduced a helpline that can provide tangible resources to the victims. We hope that our small steps can create big ripples for those who need them.”
Adding his views, Rohit Malkani, Joint NCD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “While a lot of brands choose to ‘celebrate and salute’ women on Women’s Day, we decided to not be the proverbial ostrich. There are several injustices that still need to be brought to light and solved in India. A simple data point on domestic violence led us to create this hard hitting film for Women’s Day but seen through the eyes of a child. Like someone once said, ‘Wisdom often comes from the mouths of babes’.”
The campaign is currently live and will span popular platforms including television, digital and outdoor.
From Mad Men to Mad Women: Has ad industry travelled the distance?
On Women’s Day, e4m ask women leaders how has the industry changed with time
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 8, 2023 9:29 AM | 7 min read
The advertising industry, once infamous for being a male bastion, has surely come a long way from being a real-life reflection of the 2007 show Mad Men. Over the years, the industry has progressed towards an inclusive culture, both in creative as well as business domains. However, though many a glass ceilings have been broken by many a trailblazing ladies, there is a feeling that the sector still has fewer women creative heads.
For many women, it becomes difficult to juggle work with domestic responsibilities once you enter motherhood or other life stages. Thanks to the flexibility of working from home, a lot is changing now. But there’s still a lot of room to change.
There are many great campaigns created by women creative, and one of the things to chuckle about is that majority of the brands, right from FMCG to personal hygiene and make-up & accessories, are targeting female audiences. And so many of the impactful campaigns are created by women. But sadly, they lack the kind of credibility a man receives.
But there is an immense amount of change happening in every industry and companies are understanding the importance of having women in top positions. Many companies make sure that they have women on the board and an integral part of the decision-making process. Even in the advertising industry, many women are going ahead to build their own agencies and young women are stepping into the world of commercial creativity as copywriters.
So as the world gets together to celebrate Women’s Day today, we reach out to some of the inspiring female leaders in the industry to understand what is stopping the women force from reaching the top here.
Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO at Fundamental (Formerly with DDB Mudra)
There is no doubt that there are fewer women creative heads today. But there is a logical reason for it. I’ve said this many times in the past - it takes time to get there. And in the years gone by, not much has been done to ensure that talented women stayed in the professional game after they chose to start families. It’s probably a big reason why women made it to mid-level positions and not beyond.
If this dropout rate reduces, and many organisations are taking steps to ensure that it does, we will see more women creative leaders in the years ahead. Women just need to stay in the race, the way men do. Then, may the best person win.
Luckily for me, I have worked with people who have given credit where it is due and consistently pushed me to make me better at my work. I have never felt the pinch of not getting an opportunity based on my gender.
On the contrary, I feel several opportunities came my way just because of my gender - I have been sought out over the years to lead brands in women-oriented categories. And this is where I feel we have some distance to travel, as in industry. It is ridiculous to think that a man or a woman can’t do a certain type of work or is better suited to creating a certain kind of work because of his or her gender.
Garima Khandelwal, CCO-Mullen Lintas
Yes, there aren’t many conversations around creative women leads. I wonder if there are actually less women creative heads, or just not enough conversations around the ones here. More brands need to be made out of our successes.
Very few men creative leads have achieved what Swati Bhattacharya has achieved for India. We have Priti Nair, Deepa Geethakrishnan, Malvika Mehra, Kainaz Karmatikar, Ritu Sharda, Pallavi Chakravorty, Anusheela Saha, Vasudha Mishra, Binaifer Dulani, Tanuja Bhat and so many more inspiring leaders consistently doing outstanding work.
In fact, it is the best time to be a woman. Most of our clients today are women, at the seat of power. So why won’t you feel you have an audience, a seat at the table, you absolutely do. Every creative person has to find their voice. It’s a journey, that is unique to each, and everyone is coming on their own.
Pragati Rana, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative India
As per, Pragati Rana, Executive Creative Director, DENTSU CREATIVE India, Work-life balance, or rather, the lack of it, is the primary reason. “It gets difficult to juggle once you enter motherhood or other life stages. Thanks to the flexibility of working from home, a lot is changing but there’s still a lot of room to change. Another reason is the link between awards and senior creative positions. You do well in 1-2 consecutive award seasons and your career can take off better than NASA’s rocket. Similarly, if you miss the ride, you find yourself floating in the same lake for years”, she said.
Shedding some light on creative meetings, Rana said that men are sometimes uncomfortable when a woman is presenting an idea. She said, “Not everywhere. Inside the agency, yes. But then there are clients that talk only to men in the room. Even if a woman responds to their questions, they will reply back making eye contact with only men. It leaves the woman feeling unseen and unheard, a pretty pathetic state to be in. Especially if you are from the agency culture, where you don’t even think twice before tabling your opinion to going to a state where you have no opinion.”
“In these kinds of meetings, the men in power are uncomfortable with the woman presenting. On top of it, if she clarifies something or heavens forbid, pushes back on something, they feel violated. The next thing you know is that they will want a meeting with a ‘smaller group’ meaning men talking to men. This is not a fictitious story. It happens in pockets in our industry.”
There is an immense amount of change in every industry and companies are understanding to have women in top positions. Many companies make sure that they have women on the board and as an integral part of the decision-making. Even in the advertising industry, many women are going ahead to build their own agencies and young women are stepping into the world of commercial creativity as copywriters
Priya Shivakumar, Senior National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India
Women should not wait for someone else to give them credit for the work they’ve done. They should own it. I think rather than waiting for someone else to give them credit or acknowledge their contributions, a lot more women are seizing the moment, the day, the opportunity, and owning their power. That’s an inspiring sign of things to come for all the women in the industry.
There are a lot of talented and creative women out there. If we resolve to consciously hire more women and give more women larger roles, we will be happy with what comes out of it. We have to consciously support each other in not just spirit but action to make more women feel welcome.
Nitika Parmar, GCD, VMLY&R
When I entered the advertising industry back in 2001, the culture was very different. But now it has changed. Women are given credit for their work now. Women are encouraged and embraced to become better creatives.
My journey has been very good, we have gotten the right environment. There was only this one time, on an automobile account, we were 80% women’s team. Only one incident I remember, is when I went for an interview at a very big agency and I had recently got married, so they asked me ‘are you on your way to creating a family? Because we will be launching something new very soon and we don’t want anyone on leave’. That made me think why can’t they take me as an employee instead of being gender bias.
Advertising is cursed to be a timely thing, there is no such thing as 9-5, so earlier when women got married, they would leave their job as women have a lot more responsibilities. The multitasking ability is being respected now.
Women’s Day ads: Brands raise issues of consent, call out ‘superwomen’ tags
This International Women's Day, brands shined the spotlight on pressing issues that women face today
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 9:02 AM | 3 min read
The world observes International Women’s Day today March 8 to celebrate the socio-economic and political achievements of women and to highlight the challenges that lay ahead. To mark the occasion, many brands have curated Women’s Day campaigns, shining the spotlight on some pressing issues that women face today. Here are some of our picks for the day.
Bharat Matrimony
Since Women’s Day coincides with Holi this year, the match-making platform addressed the issue of women’s consent during the festival. The common saying “bura mano, Holi hai” gives many miscreants the excuse to harass women under the pretext of applying colours. This, the brand believes, has led many women to stop participating in the festival. Made in partnership with Wondrlab, the film highlights the need to create safe spaces for women.
Center fresh Mints
The flagship gum and mints brand of Perfetti Van Melle India, Center fresh urges people to refresh their thoughts with #SochKaroFresh campaign. The film highlights age-old gender stereotypes and how women have been breaking them.
The roll-out of the rap song is also supported by the launch of a limited-edition Center fresh mints pack which has been produced end-to-end by women in the manufacturing units of the parent company, Perfetti Van Melle India. The campaign has been curated by Creativeland Asia.
Dalmia Bharat
The definition of the term “homemaker” has undergone a sea change in today’s times. With women balancing work and managing domestic responsibilities, Dalmia Bharat says that it’s high time that we change the definition of the term. The digital campaign by the brand redefines the term “homemaker” in the literal sense as someone who “makes a home.” The aim of the campaign is the lead a change in the way women are perceived in society.
Philips
Even the most seasoned women professionals will admit that their “toughest gig” has been motherhood. Actor Neha Dhupia presents a stand-up act in a brand film for electronics brand Philips, talking about her journey as a mother and the many ups and downs related to it.
Senco Gold & Diamonds
The jewellery brand Senco Gold & Diamonds shines the spotlight on the resilience of Indian women, who oftentimes have to work twice as hard as men to overcome restrictions laid down by society. The film ultimately urges women to listen to their own voices and to follow their own hearts.
Tanishq
Women are often exalted as “superwomen” and praised for having the ability “to do anything.” Jewellery brand Tanishq calls out this notion that can sometimes saddle women with the “burden of potential.” By labelling women as superheroes, they are expected to take care of domestic duties and professional commitments with equal finesse, which can de-humanise women and their struggles. The film has been created by Talented and Superfly for the brand.
Viacom18
Viacom18 released a celebratory film, saluting the grit and determination of the female cricketers of the country. "Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par" features a montage of women playing gully cricket. Often having to battle prejudices and other bureaucratic roadblocks, Indian female athletes fight tooth and nail to fulfil their lifelong dreams to play cricket on a national level. The film is an ode to their fighting spirit.
Channel Factory enters India in collaboration with Y&A Transformation
The US-based company has joined hands with Y&A Transformation and will offer ad tech solutions to YouTube advertisers
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 8:54 AM | 2 min read
Channel Factory has announced it is entering India through a strategic collaboration with Y&A Transformation to offer its globally accepted ad tech solutions to YouTube advertisers in India.
Channel Factory (CF) is a google certified global technology and data platform which helps maximize performance efficiency and contextual suitability to deliver quantum leaps on campaign performances across various KPIs.
Commenting on the India launch, Robin Zieme, Chief Growth Officer – Global, Channel Factory said “We are delighted to enter the Indian market in collaboration with Y&A Transformation. India is one of the most happening and a very matured digital markets. If the recent IPL bids or the 2023 Adex projections are any indications on where digital ad spends in India are headed, we believe we are at the right place and right time. Our API pings YouTube half a billion times each day which helps us provide a real picture of the ecosystem to the advertisers. We have been delivering compelling value to global advertisers and this helped us place US$550 million worth of ad revenue with YouTube last year, almost doubling the investments each year. There’s a lot advertisers can gain from our solution. We are proud of our partnership with Y&A and wish them the very best.”
On the strategic partnership, Yesudas S Pillai, Founder, Y&A Transformation and Country Lead, Channel Factory said, “We are thrilled to be bringing the Channel Factory proposition to India. We soft launched in India few weeks ago and already running campaigns for Amazon, Sugar Cosmetics, TVS Tyres, Naukri, Too Yum, Zee etc to the clients’ delight. It is indeed an experience it to believe it platform. What we bring on the table is a well balanced mix of clean first party data, machine curation, human intelligence and the Realtime CF learning from running various global campaigns of scale across categories. It is indeed the one stop solution for advertisers who are seeking to align their brands with the best content and reach the right audience. We are quite encouraged by the traction we are witnessing and looking forward to building CF into size and scale.”
In new film, Tanishq aims to break the ‘superwoman syndrome’
Tanishq and Talented, along with Superfly Films, have come together to remind everyone that before she’s a superwoman, she’s human. And it’s human to struggle and to fail
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 7, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
The world is not new to social empowerment narratives directed at women. The idea that a woman can do anything, has been interpreted as a woman must do everything. There's an internal and external burden of potential that women face today. That the modern woman should fulfil her duties to herself, her family and her career with perfection and never lose her balance. That as a founder, she must crush the investor meeting, and invest in her family and children - with equal perfection. We have turned women into superwomen. They are forces of nature, with 10 hands, who can be everything, and are present everywhere, all at once.
Tanishq and Talented, along with Superfly Films have come together to remind everyone that before she’s a superwoman, she’s human. And its human to struggle, and to fail.
Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager-Marketing, Tanishq said, “Today, women across the board are striving to strike the effortless balance between the multiple roles they play in life and are under the constant unsaid expectation to be thriving at it. But here’s a reminder to pause and remove that metaphorical cape sometimes, after all you are human too. This narrative is inspired by the stories of many superwomen all around each one of us celebrating the other side of what goes into making them”
Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member & Creative at Talented said, "We have higher expectations from women than we do from humans. Women today suffer from a burden of potential. A dad may get a standing ovation for packing lunch for his kids on one day - but the benchmark for women is much higher. Being called a superwoman is a compliment only when it’s not an expectation. This is as much a narrative about gender, as it is about mental health. Women's week felt like a moment as good as any to bring this forward."
Kopal Naithani, Founder and Director, Superfly Films said, “Do women have the luxury of time? We are so busy trying to ace everything in life, living above and beyond the idea of being a multitasker that I don’t think we even realise when it begins to take a toll on us. Somewhere we have ourselves forgotten that we are human. That we can or only need to do so much. The world sees women in a certain light but where do women see themselves? And I think that is where the climax of the film takes us - this campaign is a long overdue reminder."
This Holi, Indian Oil invokes sense of purpose & joy
The film #BeTheColour has been conceptualised by Kinnect
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 7, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Indian Oil's new digital topical film on Holi, conceptualised by Kinnect, brings out a unique perspective, showcasing how this Holi one can go the distance to be the colour in someone's life.
The film #BeTheColour showcases how if one decides to go the distance, life rewards you with experiences that are both fulfilling and filled with a larger purpose than oneself.
Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director (CC & Branding), IndianOil, said, "Our latest digital film on Holi, brought to life by Kinnect, reminds us that the festival of colours is not just about adding colour to our lives, but about going the distance to add colour to someone else's. This heart-warming narrative inspires us to strive for a larger purpose and shows us how life rewards those who do. It's a beautiful portrayal of the human spirit and a timely message for us all."
"For a brand that epitomises 'going the distance' in its products and ethos, the film captures how this simple state of mind can give spreading colour a whole new meaning. The simplicity of the storyline, the mundane chore that depicts everyday life for us, and an unexpected but rewarding experience come together to create an unforgettable celebration of the human spirit," states Ashish Tambe, ECD, Kinnect.
