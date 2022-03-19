TenderCuts unveils new campaign featuring Prakash Raj

TenderCuts, the meat and seafood omni-channel company, has launched a new campaign featuring actor Prakash Raj promoting their new ‘Good meat. Genuine meat. Always.’ proposition. The multi-film campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore. Through the narrative, the campaign aims to drive home the message that TenderCuts offers the Freshest meats at the most honest prices.

The key objective of the campaign is to increase brand awareness and consideration to drive trials by consumers. With the ‘Achha meat. Sachha meat. Hamesha’ slogan, the brand’s purpose to make the world of honest meat a reality for all is being solidified.

The campaign consists of three films highlighting different messages by the brand – the first one showcases best quality meat products at the most honest prices, the second one features the ready-to-cook range by TenderCuts which consists of the freshest meat that are freshly marinated, and the third film focuses on the fact that all products are freshly cut only after an order is placed. The ads featuring well-known actor Prakash Raj bring alive the Tender promise in a humorous way.

Take a look at the campaign:

Nishanth Chandran, Founder & CEO, TenderCuts said, “Prakash Raj is truly a fabulous actor and brings the campaign alive with his engaging humour and seasoned acting skills. Through our omni-channel presence we endeavour to offer the best quality, genuine meat always. Our customers can now see our proposition of freshly cut after you order come alive through our efficient tech-based QR code, by which customers can know when, where and by whom the meat was cut.”

Aruna Jathar, Chief Marketing Officer, TenderCuts said, “We are really excited about the campaign & through this we want our customers to become aware of the Tender promise. At TenderCuts we believe in doing things that are right for the customer and that is table stakes. We highlight this undeniable fact through our new & remarkable campaign which is spun around the promise of Good Meat, Genuine Meat, Always!”

