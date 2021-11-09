TenderCuts launches maiden multi-film campaign by Lowe Lintas

TenderCuts, the fresh meat and seafood start-up backed by Paragon Partners and NABventures, has recently released a multi-film campaign. The campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Bangalore focuses on the functional aspects and aims to build awareness for the brand. Indians are extremely particular about their food - with regards to its source, freshness, the way it is cooked, etc. From visiting markets early in the morning for sourcing fresh produce to eating on the day it is cooked – most have their own rules when it comes to food.

TenderCuts’ eco chain is built to keep the meat fresh. It comes fresh to a store and is cut only after an order is placed, which keeps the meat fresh; this being the biggest point of differentiation from other brands in the category. Additionally, while other players in the predominantly unorganised market focus on the online space, TenderCuts has a phygital model of retailing, where it caters to both the kinds - someone who wants to pick and choose their meat from the store and someone who would like to order fresh meat online from the comfort of their home.

Nishanth Chandran, Founder & CEO, TenderCuts said, “Understanding how Indian consumers gauge “freshness” as one of the important factors in choosing their meats and seafood has driven our offerings and our process. And that has been our success. The team at Lowe Lintas has firmly positioned our brand in the space and this campaign aims to build consideration in the minds of our target audience.” “The campaign is rooted in research. It is a beautiful, light-hearted, and memorable take on our USPs of ‘freshly cut after your order is received’ and, ‘cut the way you love it’. These are very important for our customers. You will love it and remember it”, added Aruna Jathar, Chief Marketing Officer, TenderCuts.

The multi-film campaign banks on humour to communicate the key features of the brand's offering, i.e., the meat is freshly sourced locally, it is cut only after an order has been made, it offers options of over 250 products. The campaign films end with a clear call to action that aims to generate walk-ins for their offline stores and grow online orders from the TenderCuts app.

Talking about the campaign idea, Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said: “When we first heard about the unique services of TenderCuts, we immediately knew it would make for some interesting and fun advertising. Being a brand that’s all about customer delight the task was to create something that was close to the heart. ‘Cut the way you love it’ sums that up nicely. And the films are all about celebrating the love for TenderCuts, whether it is the fact that they are an omnichannel or that they have the freshest locally sourced meat. Or even the fact that they have such a wide variety of cuts.”

