Tata Sky's new campaign highlights elevated entertainment for Tamil Nadu customers

Staying true to its brand promise of making tomorrow better than today, Tata Sky, content distribution and Pay TV platform, has embraced regional flavours in its new campaign communicating with potential customers in Tamil Nadu. Adopting a narrative that resonates with all strata of the audiences, the campaign “Vera Level” communicates the elevated entertainment options that are offered by a Tata Sky connection – highlighting the regional family packs available along with the one-touch remote for the price-sensitive segment.

Rooted in the local insights, the campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India and seeps into the different channels of sale through a network of BTL initiatives targeted at engaging potential customers to convey the benefits of a Tata Sky connection. The specialized communication plan spread across print, TV and OOH is designed to resonate with the local audiences across metro and non-metro locations.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky said, “Regional audience has a very strong connect with their TV sets and what they watch in it. Keeping this in mind, Tata Sky has always been at the forefront to make the TV viewing experience worthwhile and engaging. Our new campaign for Tamil Nadu beautifully highlights the distinct benefits of a Tata Sky connection and connects with the audiences through their most loved regional catchphrases - ‘Vera Level’ which means taking anything to a superior entertaining level, just like a Tata Sky connection does with its varied offerings and personalised bouquets.”

Addressing the price-sensitive segment, the campaign highlights the specially curated Thalaiva pack that combines the best of Tamil channels, Drama, Film, Kids, News and Sports channels curated for the benefit of the entire family, all within INR 209 per month.

Being the leading DTH player in the industry with over 23 million subscribers, Tata Sky plans to further serve potential customers across the country with its top-notch offerings and distinctive customer service.

