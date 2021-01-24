Tata Capital unveils ‘Karz Nahi Farz Bhi’ campaign for its new offering

The campaign is running on radio, television, OOH as well as on Tata Capital’s social media platforms

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has unveiled a new slice of life ad campaign ‘Karz Nahi Farz Bhi’ to mark the launch of its new offering – Shubharambh Loans.

The campaign aims to inspire and help India make a new start in 2021 with Tata Capital’s newest offering specially curated to suit the needs of consumers. Shubharambh Loans’ unique benefits will be offered across six products of Tata Capital which include Business Loans, Personal Loans, Two Wheeler loans, Used Car Loans, Loan Against Property and Home Loans. The benefits common to all offerings are lower EMIs, higher tenor and eased eligibility criteria.

Approximately 80 seconds, the film comprises three different heart – warming stories. The protagonist/s in each story is affected by the pandemic and the film captures their inspiring journey to make a new start.

The first story is about a dance teacher overcoming the challenge of reopening her studio with Shubharambh Business Loan

In the second story, Shubharambh Used Car Loan enabled a couple’s food catering service to restart and be deliver to their long distance customers.

In the final story, a hospital personnel’s daughter was able to end his daughter’s struggle to study on a mobile phone by buying her a laptop with Shubharambh Personal Loan

The film brings out the human spirit of resilience to overcome challenges and weaves in the role of Tata Capital’s latest loan offerings.

On the latest campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Capital said, “Karz Nahi Farz Bhi campaign is our initiative to connect with our customers and help them make a new start despite the challenges of the pandemic. The three different stories in the film aims to capture varied emotions of success over struggle and hope to inspire our customers in their journey too. With our latest Shubharambh Loans offering, we once again aim to reinforce the belief that our customers can always #CountOnUs.”

This campaign was launched on January 22, 2021 and is running on radio, television, OOH as well as on Tata Capital’s social media platforms.

