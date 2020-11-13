Tata Capital spreads the ‘light of positivity’

This campaign highlights the importance of seeking happiness even when there are challenges

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has launched a campaign to spread the light of positivity and happiness this Diwali.

This campaign highlights the importance of seeking happiness even when there are challenges. The video, conceptualised by Kinnect, personifies the year 2020 in a human avatar and is a delightful interaction between two individuals; the first one plays the character of year 2020 and the other an optimistic individual.

The humour filled banter between the two individuals centres around Diwali and their quest of finding a moment of joy. The campaign’s message is all about seeking happiness.

The latest campaign is all about re-kindling the festive fervour with Tata Capital’s comprehensive suite of loan and investment offerings.

Speaking about the campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Marketing Officer said, “As we usher in the festival of lights, we want to spread joy which is the motive of our campaign. As a brand, this campaign is our way of celebrating and offering new and innovative digital solutions for our customers who #CountOnUs to fulfil all their financial needs. This year definitely deserves more cheer and as we step into the new year, we wish that our customers be safe, successful and prosperous. “

The digital campaign has gone live.