Tanishq celebrates ‘Pehli Diwali’ for every Indian woman

Tanishq has unveiled its Diwali campaign ‘Pehli Diwali’. The film is a tribute to every Indian woman celebrating her ‘Firsts’ along the journey of reinventing herself, which is truly worthy of a ‘Pehli Diwali’ celebration.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas. The three 40-second films are woven together on the premise of celebrating an expansive view of Pehli Diwali.

The first film features an entrepreneur celebrating her Diwali for the first time at her new office with family and friends and ends with a mischievous banter with her husband who compliments her dedication and her infectious energy as they rejoice their special moments together.

The second film breaks into the life of a Lieutenant in The Indian Air Force celebrating her first Diwali away from home with her Air Force family.

The third film opens to a single mother who plans to go on her first bike trip with her daughter.

Speaking about the campaign, Arun Narayan, VP - Category, Marketing & Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company said, “Pehli Diwali holds a very special significance in our country where families celebrate the first Diwali after a wedding or post welcoming a child. Our festive campaign is an insightful take on this tradition, seeking to celebrate & commemorate the many new journeys that women have begun in recent times. These journeys, whether small or big, are special as they hold a deeper personal meaning. We are therefore happy to wish every woman on the occasion of the 'Pehli Diwali' of all her new beginnings.”

Quoting the film, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, "Diwali has always been a carrier of life stages in an individual's journey. In this context, 'Pehli Diwali' has a huge significance which is followed by a life changing decision. We wanted to capture those emotional milestones of 'Pehli Diwali' across different age groups, keeping them real and relatable. The idea was to break away from the usual Diwali advertising that celebrates the festival at a surface level."

