Take a peek into new year resolutions of creative powerhouses of Indian adland

The industry discusses their personal & professional goals, and things they would like to learn and unlearn in 2022

The new year calls for a fresh approach to life; both from the personal and professional fronts. It is an apt opportunity to make positive changes, inculcate healthy habits, and start reaching out for goals. As 2022 starts to settle in, exchnage4media.com reached out to some of the leading creative minds in the Indian adland to know about their resolutions for the year and things that they would like to unlearn and relearn over the year.

Infectious Advertising Director and Co-founder Ramanuj Shastry

My craft is writing and there is no end to improving it. In 2022, like every year before this, I will aspire to write better and write more. (However,) The only thing I can’t resist is temptation. So, my goal is moderation. Yes, also I intend to sleep for eight hours every night.

I am doing my Diploma in Persian this year. So language learning is the new skill goal.

I intend to be a lot less hard on myself this year. Also, I intend to spend more time with people I like no matter how busy I am. Work never stops.

Taproot Dentsu Creative Head - Gurgaon and Dentsu One National Creative Director Titus Upputuru

Craft is something that one can never have enough of. As Einstein had said, Intellectual growth should commence at birth and cease only at death. So I will continue to upskill.

There are so many things to learn – better connections with the audience, better storytelling, more empathy, better listening, more fascinating ways to innovate and use tech to build better solutions, not necessarily in that order.

I would like to spend more time with my family. The pandemic has forced us all to stay home but the screen time keeps us all very occupied. A typical scene at our home is all four of us – my wife, my two daughters and I – occupied with our laptops. Sometimes I just look up from my screen and see this and feel like hiding our screens away!

When it comes to learning, it’d be “Fear of human contact.”

Grapes Executive Creative Director Priyank Narain

Advertising is meant to touch people. To truly move them. So, I’d want to improve my craft in a way that I learn how to touch consumers at a really deep level so that they invest in a brand and not just a product.

Also, I’d like to learn a little bit more about AI. Keep hearing how that’s going to be the next big thing. Also, it’s about time I learnt Excel too. With the video format becoming more and more popular on social media, I’d like to learn how to consistently say something in under 10 seconds (as opposed to a copywriter’s trained mind of writing a 30 second TV spot).

In my personal life, I’ll take my dog for a walk more often; or rather allow him to take me on a walk more often.

