Syska launches quirky campaign for millennials & GenZ

Syska Personal Care Appliances has launched a new brand film titled, ‘Syska styles you, as you’. The film showcases Gen Z’s from all walks of life flaunting their own unique styles in their most comfortable space - their bathroom.



Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said, “Most of the lifestyle brands have typically chased an attitude in their communication, whether it be rebelliousness, carefreeness, or even a sense of adventure. Our new film doesn’t do any of that because the Gen Z audience doesn’t chase any of that. For this group of people, style is about expressing their individuality and being comfortable in their own skin. These young people don’t scout for labels, they want products and solutions that let them own their style. At Syska we thrive to meet our ever-evolving consumers’ requirements on a consistent basis, and with this campaign, we are confident that we will witness a surge in engagement for our PCA category.”



“Our newly launched digital film for this campaign punches this message of individuality through a groovy track that gives Gen Z speak a uniquely desi tone. Through the film’s vibrant, edgy and pop culture laced packaging, we show our protagonists as wielding the power of Syska to groom themselves in a manner that speaks to their own style, showing both the transformative power of the product as well as pronouncing the Gen Z as authors of their own style,” says Aditya Mehendale, Creative Director Schbang.



Syska has launched the ‘Styles you, as you’ campaign digitally on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, OTT platforms, Google network and Discovery. It will be live on other ATL platforms in the next quarter.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)