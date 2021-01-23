CRIC

Subway’s new campaign asks people to ‘choose good’

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 23, 2021 7:45 AM
subway

Quick service restaurant brand Subway® has launched a new campaign to encourage people to keep up with their New Year resolution of staying fit and active.

The new film shows people engaged in intense fitness activities that require ample energy and a nutrition-rich diet.  Urging people to pursue their goals without compromising on nutrition, the campaign film showcases Subway® India’s refreshing offerings that include freshly baked bread, freshly cut veggies and a wide variety of veg and non-veg fillings. With messages that include ‘Stay Fresh’ and ‘Keep Going’, Subway® India exhorts everyone to adhere to their fitness goals by eating right to stay fit.

Shuchi Monga, Head of Marketing, Subway®-South Asia, commented, “Subway® has always been trusted for offering healthier alternatives to people who are looking for a quick bite on-the-go. Through this initiative, we want to emphasize and reiterate that our menu is designed keeping in mind the guests’ aspiration of leading an active lifestyle.”

The campaign film is now live on the brand’s social media accounts and will be broadcast exclusively on leading digital platforms.

