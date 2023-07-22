SRK showcases the magic of ‘One Day’ in new ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign
The film also features cricketers like Jemimah Rodrigues, Eoin Morgan, Jonty Rhodes and Shubman Gill
When the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 comes to the shores of India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) have unveiled the exciting campaign ‘It Takes One Day’ stirring up emotions of fans, whilst also celebrating the format of the game. The campaign launch took place among more than 85 content creators, from across India, in an event organized by Meta, ICC’s official digital content licensee.
The truly unmissable ‘It Takes One Day’ campaign puts fans and players at its heart, showcasing the iconic moments of the World Cup and connecting them to the specially conceptualized Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 ‘Navarasa’ which symbolizes the nine emotions fans most commonly experience during a cricket match.
Reliving some of the most decorated moments in the fabled history of the Men’s World Cricket Cup, the campaign showcases the journey of raw emotions experienced by both players and fans collectively over One Day. Through the magic of ‘Match Cuts’, the film connects these emotions to the nine ‘Navarasa’ anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder where it takes one day to experience this rollercoaster.
Adding flair and grandeur to the fast-paced campaign film is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with renowned cricketers –JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, current Men’s Cricket World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues. The film was developed in partnership with the ICC’s global broadcast partner, Disney Star.
Considering the way content creators shape culture, the ICC and Disney Star worked with Meta to launch the campaign amongst creators from all parts of India at Meta’s India headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. Over 85 creators viewed the launch, including regional creators from cities such as Mizoram, Haldwani and Kochi. A panel consisting of cricket commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Disney Star and Sandhya Devanathan, Head and VP, Meta in India, addressed the gathering.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said: “The ODI format holds an unparalleled significance with its ability to deliver thrilling moments, intense battles, and unpredictable outcomes that will truly captivate fans globally. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to see the launch of the Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign and create real excitement for the event across the world.
“We are fully committed to creating a world-class event that will witness the birth of a new generation of heroes, providing fans with unforgettable experiences and we believe the campaign does this. The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will be a celebration of cricketing excellence, cultural diversity, and the unifying spirit of the game.”
Speaking about the campaign for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “This campaign is a true celebration of One Day International cricket and builds a sense of anticipation of what we can expect when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 returns to India. The emotions, or Navarasa, are felt by fans and players alike during One Day and this campaign brings to life that shared experience.
“Cricket and cinema are at the heart of Indian psyche, and we’ve infused the two to create appeal far and wide. The involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan together with an exceptional line-up of cricketers will only help us deepen our connect in this country, while captivating the attention worldwide.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Disney Star, said: "The Cricket World Cup is a pinnacle event in the global sporting calendar and its return to cricket's biggest market after 12 years, makes the stage even grander. The compelling format of the tournament promises non-stop, high-intensity action and a platform for new heroes to rise and current heroes to become legends. Disney Star, across its linear and digital platforms, will seek to elevate the spectacle, build compelling narratives and storylines, and most of all, serve different audience cohorts through its world-class, fan-centric, and customised coverage.
“The launch of the ICC campaign signals a significant milestone in the runway to the tournament. Combined with Disney Star's build-up coverage, tent-pole events, and communication apertures, it will propel anticipation for the event and compel fans to come aboard this spectacular journey."
Sandhya Devanathan, Head and VP, Meta in India, said, “It’s a pleasure and privilege to see the way fans support their favourite teams on our platforms. From Reels, to Stories, to Broadcast channels and now Threads, we have a variety of tools to make the conversation between fans and their favourite teams and players special. We’re also committed to working with the ecosystem, like with our partners ICC, to unlock creative fan experiences. Today’s campaign launch amidst creators across India is a start, and we aim to be on this journey till the end of the tournament.”
Godrej aer drives home the importance of being 'guest-ready'
The film is conceptualized by the company's in-house design studio Light box
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 4:41 PM | 2 min read
Godrej aer has unveiled its latest TVC campaign, which takes viewers on a whimsical journey into the world of non-living objects. The new TVC highlights how Godrej aer spray ensure that your house is always fragrant and guest-ready.
The film conceptualized by the company's in-house design studio Light box, shows banter between various inanimate objects of a house. The scene unfolds with a bell ringing, signifying the arrival of guests. The objects expect fragrance of gulabo (rose) to alleviate the situation. However, to their surprise, the roses in a vase turn out to be plastic, leading to a comical exchange. Sensing the need for a solution, the petals of fragrance from the Godrej aer spray gently swirl around the room, instantly infusing it with a captivating aroma.
The TVC then showcases the captivating Godrej aer Petal Crush fragrance spray, with a voiceover emphasizing, "Bin bulae mehmano ka kuch nahi kar sakte, par bin bulae smell ke liye Godrej aer hai" (We can't do anything about uninvited guests, but we have Godrej aer for unwelcome smells). This succinctly captures the essence of the campaign, highlighting how Godrej aer transforms your home environment, making it a warm and inviting space for both expected and unexpected guests.
Commenting on the TVC campaign, Shivam Singal, Category Lead – Aircare, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “Our newest TVC is another addition to our BCI led campaign journey as a brand that we embarked upon 2 years ago. The objective is to fast track adoption of air fresheners category in India, hence in addition to bathroom and living room fresheners we are advertising room sprays for the first time in a decade of its existence coupled with a new design overhaul. The campaign is centred around consumer insight of guests gossiping behind your back and the BCI of inanimate objects helps bring the same alive in a quirky & cheerful way. Through the banter of inanimate objects, we showcase the transformative power of fragrances, turning ordinary homes into extraordinary havens"
OMD India bags media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics
The business will be handled from the agency’s office in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
OMD has won the media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics following a competitive pitch. This partnership between the two brands will see OMD India handle the end-to-end media strategy for the leading cosmetic brand from the agency’s office in Mumbai.
With this collaboration, OMD India will provide innovative and forward-leaning solutions that deliver to SUGAR Cosmetics’ business objectives and offer strategic support as it looks to the future with aspirations to scale as a global cosmetic brand.
Speaking of this partnership, Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with such an ambitious brand that resonates with the pulse of new India, especially at a time when it endeavours to become a global force. Our partnership with them will see us bring the right amalgamation of innovation, creativity, empathy, and insights to create valued connections with their customers and build profitable business outcomes.”
Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder and COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, said, “We are very excited to partner with OMD India to deploy data-rich media strategies that will help us achieve the business goals we have set for ourselves. In today’s dynamic media ecosystem, their intelligent tech stack, agility and expertise will help us drive efficient campaigns to reach audiences across market segments. I look forward to working closely with team OMD India and building SUGAR Cosmetic's existing position as the preferred cosmetics brand for makeup enthusiasts across the nation.”
Wunderman Thompson India wins creative mandate for Cult.Sport
The agency will be providing strategic and creative services for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 2:19 PM | 2 min read
Following a multi-agency pitch, Cult.Sport - from the house of Cure.Fit has awarded its integrated creative mandate to Wunderman Thompson India.
Cult.Sport is known for its range of everyday sports products in India which includes sportswear, at-home workout equipment, bicycles & nutraceutical.
The agency will be providing strategic and creative services for the brand which will cut across geographies, demographics, and mind-sets, and deliver differentiated content to create a niche for the brand among sports and the fitness fraternity.
Commenting on this new partnership, Shamik Sharma, MD, Cult.Sport said, “While India has the world’s largest youth population, only a few take up any sports or fitness activity. As a sport-first brand of this country, we want every Indian to make sports an indelible part of their everyday life using our range of Cult.Sport products. In Wunderman Thompson India, we have found an agile agency that understands this sporting culture, which is evident through its award-winning sports films and campaigns. As a team, we plan to up the game and create some clutter-breaking communication for the brand.”
Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Managing Partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India, further added, “Amidst the fierce competition in the high-performance sports and fitness market, it's important to recognize that in India, sports and fitness transcend mere performance—it embodies a way of life. Cult.Sport's distinctive business philosophy of simplifying sports and fitness resonates deeply with all of us. We are committed to forging a close partnership with our client team to help them achieve their ambitious business objectives. Leveraging our expertise in creative, data, and technology, we are uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions tailored to their specific business needs.”
Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Sr. Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “Interestingly we are an office full of sports fanatics and this pitch was like a 100-meter dash that got our adrenalin flowing at every step. It was a high to present ideas for an awesome, homegrown, sports shoe brand and we are elated to be the first to touch the finishing line.”
Everest bags Purva Land’s creative, digital account
The business will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru unit
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 9:14 AM | 1 min read
Bangalore-based plotted land developer, Purva Land, part of the Purvankara Group, has assigned its creative and digital business to Everest Brand Solutions.
Says Dhruba Ghosh, Executive Vice President - Marketing, Purva Land, “Plotted development as an asset class has really turned around the Real Estate market and with this growing demand clubbed to our portfolio, we were looking for an agency to partner with. An agency that can provide us with integrated solutions, be it Traditional, Digital, BTL or Experiential Marketing/Advertising. We chose to work with the team at Everest as it has a bunch of really enthusiastic, passionate and analytical advertising professionals, who work on insightful outcomes. Apart from delivering an integrated solution, the great mix of young and experienced minds looks extremely promising.” ”
Ruchira Raina who oversees Everest says, “Purva Land is a very interesting communication challenge. The profile of plotted land buyers is uniquely different. Team Everest will focus on growing this Purva Land proposition exponentially.”
Adds Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director, Everest Brand Solutions, “Everyone on the Everest team is excited about the Purva Land win. We are already getting ready to put out some very good and action-oriented creatives on the brand.”
The Purva Land business will be handled by Everest Bangalore.
PVR INOX creates a gripping tale for final instalment of Insidious
The film has been produced by The Titus Upputuru Company
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 10:52 AM | 3 min read
Advertising and branded content uses many emotions to engage consumers. Fear is one of them. Brands have used fear as a powerful tool to communicate.
PVR-INOX Ltd, India’s largest cinema chain has been implementing impactful marketing tools to promote the movies in the Horror genre. In a recent initiative, the chain has used fear, with a horror-filled film that shows what it is to see a horror film alone, on a big screen.
The campaign started with a post on PVR Cinema’s Instagram page, inviting people who dare to watch the last instalment of the Insidious movie alone in the theatre.
The contest received overwhelming response and engagement. At the end of the week a winner was chosen by lucky draw. Vicky, the winner, was then invited to see the Insidious The Red Door at the plush PVR Inox theatre alone, in the last show.
The hidden cameras captured what actually transpired in the hall. Vicky was frightened to death and had his own imagination running wild. Vicky made it to the exit before the film ended.
The film, directed by Titus Upputuru, shows Vicky walk into the theatre like a star. With sunglasses on, chewing gum, he walks in to the theatre looking every bit the winner that he was. He makes into the dark theatre after picking up his favourite caramelised popcorn and chilled cold drink.
After settling down in the theatre, smiling to himself, he starts enjoying the film. But soon the scary scenes in the film start to take their toll on him and he begins to be increasingly frightened. When the service staff brings him the Hot Dog that he had ordered, he sees a red apparition behind him. He feels spooky hands running towards his neck but as he looks back he sees no one. When he can no longer take the intense scenes from the film combined with the scary sounds, he runs down the stairs, tripping over and falling down. He quickly picks himself up and heads out. The horrors do not seem to be over him, as he senses something vile in his car, down the parking lot.
The films end with the line ‘Enter the darkness, if you dare’
The film has been produced by The Titus Upputuru Company.
Speaking about the campaign, the Director of the film, Titus Upputuru said, “It is one thing to watch a horror film on a small screen at home. It is quite another to watch it on a big screen, alone! It was great fun shooting the film. The task was not just to capture the protagonist’s feelings and emotions but to manifest what was going on in his mind. That was the big challenge. There were several elements that we used to create the atmosphere of fear. The colors, the mirrors, the lonely top shots, the red apparition, the creepy hands, the sounds, and the edit, all went into making the experience both real and surreal.”
As per Shony Panjikaran – General Manager & Head, Sony Pictures Releasing International, India said, “We embarked on a thrilling journey with PVR INOX, creating a captivating tale to unveil the final chapter of Insidious. This horror-filled promotion explores the consequences when one dares to venture into the chilling world of fear, alone at a cinema. From an Instagram contest that sparked an overwhelming response, Vicky emerged as the brave victor who stepped into the darkness, only to have his senses tested to the limit. Insidious: The Red Door delivers an unforgettable cinematic experience which needs to be witnessed on the big screen, like the grandest screens at PVR INOX.
The campaign is on air across digital platforms and generating great engagement.
ICC World Cup: Ad rates up but brands still game?
Experts say even though ad rates are higher and would stretch the brands’ budget, with the WC happening in India this year, it will pull more viewers
By Aditi Gupta | Jul 14, 2023 9:27 AM | 6 min read
The much-anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled later this year and brands and marketers have their eyes set on the huge advertising opportunity. Besides the love for the game, what makes the tournament more attractive for advertisers this year is its timing; coinciding with the festive months. However, industry experts point out that despite the cricketing extravaganza being a hot favourite among marketers (with an expected reach of over 6oo million views), being a part of it may not be easy for brands. The ad rates for the tournament, which will be telecast on Disney Star and its OTT platform Hotstar, are up by nearly 30-40% from the last tournament, with India-only matches costing up to Rs 30 lakh per 10 seconds, share sources in the industry.
“The ad rates for TV are up by a little over 12-17% over WC 2019 depending on type of buy (sponsor/spot) which is in line with the average inflation seen on cricket pricing,” says Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki.
“However, on Hotstar, the rates (CPMs) are up by almost 40-50% for mobile OTT over WC 2019. Further, this year CTV OTT rates are being sold separately and those are further 2- 2.5 times of mobile OTT rates,” Srivastava shares.
According to him, on an overall level, it seems to be “a mix bag for advertisers and brands' budgets would have to be highly stretched if they want to be present on both TV + OTT.”
Sharing the sentiment, Amol Dighe, CEO, Madison Media, opines, “The climate for the World Cup is very positive this time but the challenging part is filling the inventory at these ad rates. It is to be seen if brands will be able to afford these rates.”
“It is not impossible though. Many brands are thinking about how they will leverage the World Cup. But whether they have the budget for TV and digital both, that has to be seen,” he adds.
According to an industry source, the average ad rate for the whole tournament is Rs 9-9.5 lakh per 10 seconds for all matches, but it will differ from match to match. For example, India only matches will have higher ad rates, with initial proposal being Rs 30 lakh per 10 seconds for semi-finals, final and the nine definite matches that India is playing. It could go up further for the India vs Pakistan match.
But, as Srivastava says, even though ad rates are higher and would stretch the brands’ budget, with the WC happening in India this year, it will pull cricket lovers and will hence rope in more viewers.
“Ad rates are definitely higher and would stretch budgets but then WC happening in India is a great plus for the cricket lovers. All in all, this WC seems to be a huge crowd puller and hence may help broadcasters get the desired rates and inventory sales,” he believes.
According to Jigar Rambhia, COO, Sporjo, brands will certainly be ready to pay no matter what the ad rate as ICC World Cup is a property that will deliver.
“If there is a property that delivers, they (the broadcasting platform) can ask for higher rates. Also, the World Cup is during the festive season, so the rates will be high and brands will pay. They are interested,” Rambhia told e4m.
Experts also explain though TV still delivers well for brands even when digital is picking up, brands’ inclination towards TV or digital will depend on the category and their requirement.
According to Dighe, some brands will go for TV and some for digital.
“Some could choose TV, others digital, but almost all brand categories will be interested in advertising during the World Cup… from automobile, paints, fintech, banking to FMCG brands and UPI platforms… everyone will be coming onboard,” he says.
“Ecommerce companies and electronics brands will also spend heavily this time,” he said.
According to Srivastava, picking digital or TV, will depend on the brand category and target group fitment.
“For certain categories like ecommerce/gaming etc, only digital presence may suffice, but for high involvement product categories like autos/high-end smartphones etc, both TV + OTT strategy is necessary.
“For eg. Premium TG for the auto category does a lot of appointment viewing these days and it's important to catch them wherever they are watching the game. This premium TG coming from HD homes (70Mn) and CTV homes (15Mn) have 3X affinity for cricket. Hence, TV + OTT strategy is a must,” Srivastava said.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. This is the time when GECs come up with big-ticket shows. So, will it be a fight for the ad monies?
No, say experts. “The World Cup is going to happen during the festive season and this can work very well for Star and Hotstar. There will be a great built-up for the brands and advertisers. The timing of the tournament is very good and most matches are on weekends so the rating will definitely go up,” Dighe said.
Rambhia too feels that big-ticket shows won’t affect the brands wanting to advertise with the World Cup.
“India is playing nine matches and the World Cup is a long-format event. I don’t think advertisers will have to choose between GEC shows and the World Cup. They will definitely go for the tournament which comes in four years,” he said.
Adds Srivastava, cricket WC in India is a festival in itself. It breaks gender, age and all other barriers and unifies the audience towards one cause (India lifting the WC). It is expected to generate a reach of 600 Mn and generate a TVR of 5+ with India matches generating TVR of 9+ and India Pak TVR of 15+.”
“These numbers are phenomenal and have no parallel in TV or digital universe on an all-India level. However, if India does not perform well during the initial matches, then the audience interest may taper down during later stages.”
“Overall, it should generate record eyeballs and record media ROIs,” he says.
Starlight Gaming India appoints 21N78E Creative as AOR
The mandate was awarded prior to Starlight Gaming’s first game release in the Country – ‘Raider SIX’
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Starlight Gaming, a SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT INC company, appoints 21N78E Creative Labs as their Advertising AOR just prior to their first game release in the Country – ‘Raider SIX’.
With a view to pushing boundaries by using cutting-edge technology and innovative gameplay mechanics, Starlight Gaming aims to engage and attract Indian players with games that immerse players deep into the game. 21N78E has been onboarded to take the vision of the brand right to the screens of gamers across India.
Raider SIX is a brand-new Battle Royale that is made for India. It is different from other games in the genre, in that it follows a storyline and has game mechanics that add a strategic component to the game beyond just ‘Last Man Standing’. Starlight Gaming plans on an India-focused game development and release approach and building the game around feedback provided by the community.
Speaking on the pitch, Laveesh Pandey, COO – Starlight Gaming India, said: “Our vision is to create games that truly resonate with the Indian gamer in every way. 21N78E’s pitch didn’t feel like it was done by an advertising agency but more like it was a bunch of gamers who wanted to shape the category they most enjoy, very much in line with our goal. 21N78E Creative Labs brought some much-needed category understanding along with their creative spunk that gave us the confidence that they are the right partners.”
“As a gamer first and adman second, working on Raider SIX was a breath of fresh air. Starlight Gaming has a clear winner with Raider SIX. Working to build the brand and community is an exciting task that the team is itching to pull the trigger on. Starlight Gaming has a clear pulse on the scene in India and we’re excited to partner with them on this adventure,” added Nikhil Shahane, COO – 21N78E Creative Labs.
