Spinny says ‘Go far, to come together’ this festive season

Spinny celebrates the spirit of the festive season with PV Sindhu in an extension of the ‘Go Far’ campaign, released earlier this year. The campaign featured strategic investor Sachin Tendulkar and his first car recreated by Spinny and was successfully received and appreciated.

‘Go far, to come together’ features Spinny’s squad captain PV Sindhu and celebrates the quintessential Indian family, the quintessential Indian celebration. A bit of chaos, a lot of love.

The multigenerational communication piece is an homage to keeping traditions alive, albeit tweaking them for 2022. Spinny captures this through a celebratory road trip to Sindhu’s heritage home, with her big family whilst touching upon the little moments that make getting together extra special.

Founder & CEO of Spinny, Niraj Singh, said, "Go Far, to come together is about how celebrations can bring people even closer. Especially since it might be the first time since the pandemic that people are celebrating a little uninhibitedly. This film with PV Sindhu is a true expression of how in spite of our busy lives, it’s during this time of the year, that everyone makes an extra effort to come together. This season is even more special and we’re humbled that Spinny is playing a part in many such moments."

“At Spinny, we go far, we go that extra mile for each customer. A car is a special purchase for a home and our endeavor is to make it extra special for each of our customers,” he added.

Speaking about the campaign, Sindhu said, "The campaign evokes a warm and nostalgic memory of enjoying festivals with family and friends. To me, it is of the utmost importance. "Going Far" to me means putting in the effort to spend quality time with the people that matter - that has been a priority. We are a big family and the film is a representation of how our celebrations are. Amid the chaos of traveling together, there’s real joy, you get to know so much more about what’s happening in everyone’s lives which doesn’t come through everyone’s usual busy lives. This film will remain a bit personal for me, including playing badminton in the rain for the first time."

The campaign will run on digital platforms along with a strong presence across the T20 World Cup, TV and social media.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)