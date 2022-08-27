Sourav Ganguly becomes ‘Ali Baba’ for Senco Gold & Diamonds’ new campaign

Jewellery retailer Senco Gold & Diamonds has announced the launch of a new campaign starring Sourav Ganguly for its online gold transaction platform named DG Gold. In the campaign, which went live on Friday, the current BCCI president and the brand ambassador for Senco Gold & Diamonds since 2015, Sourav Ganguly is seen promoting ‘DG Gold’, the digital gold business of Senco Gold & Diamonds.

“This is a fun campaign, highlighting the ease of buying gold on DG Gold, through a series of 3 humorous films, starring Sourav Ganguly. In the films, Sourav plays 3 characters from well-known folktales, who go to extreme lengths to fulfil his desire of gold, but interestingly, these stories end with comically disastrous results every time. Each film ends with a message from the former Indian Captain – ‘Why go to such lengths for gold, when you can buy gold easily on Senco DG Gold!’,” the company said.

Sourav as Ali Baba : https://youtu.be/Zyn2rgGqqW0

Sourav plays the famous folktale hero Ali Baba, trying to steal gold from the 40 thieves, from the legendary ‘Khul Ja Sim Sim’ cave. But of course, like in the story, he forgets the ‘password’ to open the cave, leading to comically disastrous results. The film ends with Sourav as himself, presenting Senco DG Gold as the hassle-free way to satisfy one’s desire for gold.



Sourav and The Golden Goose : https://youtu.be/MsRW4aYYgIk

This film takes the folktale of the ‘Goose that lays gold eggs’ & places it in a modern context. Sourav plays the hero who acquires the magical Golden Goose to satisfy his gold-cravings, but the story has an unexpected and comical twist, which really showcases his comedic acting. The film concludes with Sourav as himself, introducing Senco DG Gold as the easier & more reliable way to acquire gold.

Sourav with The Touchstone/ Poroshpathor: https://youtu.be/MsRW4aYYgIk

Sourav plays a middle-class man who acquires the mythical Touchstone/Philosopher’s Stone or Poroshpathor – a stone that turns whatever it touches into gold. But he gets careless in his excitement, leading to an unexpected & hilarious twist at the end. The film concludes with Sourav as himself introducing Senco DG Gold as the easier & smarter way to buy gold.

Expressing his view on the campaign, Sourav Ganguly said, “I am very excited with the new campaign which is funny and informative for those who want to do online gold transactions. I am not new with this brand as my association with Senco Gold & Diamonds dates back to 2015. Senco Gold is a trusted jewellery brand and it gives me immense pleasure to be associated with such an eminent jewellery brand.”

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds, said, “We introduced DG Gold, a digital platform for customers to buy, redeem and sell gold through our website mydigigold.com almost a year ago to this date. This new-age product was launched keeping in mind the extremely-aware Indian Millennials who not only know about various asset classes to invest in but also realise the benefits of saving early. Through this campaign, our national brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly will be seen in three different avatars, emphasising the key features of DG Gold - Instant Hassle-Free Transactions, Pure 24 Karat Gold, Full Security and Insurance. We are confident our customers will love this campaign and it will bring a smile on their faces seeing the humorous side of our beloved Dada. I would like to thank Joita Sen-Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds and the entire marketing team who collaborated with Bang On, our advertising agency to produce a very engaging set of commercials. I would also like to thank Mr Dibyendu Baral, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer and our tech team for developing this new age product.”

Director & Cinematographer of Bang On Content, Piyash Ghosh said - "It was a fantastic experience to work on these films, from coming up with the ideas to bringing them to life on camera. The best part of it all was Sourav himself -- he was such a great sport to play the humorous roles and reveal his comedic side for the first time on screen. His support and value addition in the whole process made the films and the experience even more enjoyable. He is a director's dream actor and surprised everyone with his natural comic timing and sense of humour. We look forward to making more such unique films with him in the near future!"

