Sourav Ganguly bats for Lloyd in new campaign

Lloyd, a consumer durable brand owned by Havells India Ltd, launched its first ad film with Sourav Ganguly, roped in as the brand ambassador earlier this year. The film is intended to build trust for the consumer durable brand, highlighting the key product benefits and value in a highly cluttered market. Through this film, Lloyd is focused on driving differentiation and delivering on its brand promise of ‘Khayal Rakhenge, Khush Rakhenge'.

In the ad, Sourav Ganguly is engaged in light-hearted banter with an enthusiastic salesman. The narrative evokes a sense of humour as the salesman tries to equate Lloyd product performance with Sourav’s on-field performance. The film cements the brand promise by showcasing the superior features in a quirky way to create a strong brand connection.

The new Lloyd campaign for West Bengal is being extensively covered in print, digital and BTL. A major print campaign in leading newspapers like Telegraph, ABP, Dainik Bhaskar has been rolled out. Along with print digital has also been focused to promote the ongoing Shubo Durga Utsav on high traffic websites like Facebook, Youtube, IRCTC, Zee Bengali and ABP. For on ground promotions in stores activities across West Bengal are taking place, where in consumers have a chance to win assured prizes and participate in Bumper Prize including SUV and Lloyd products weekly.

Rajesh Rathi, Executive Vice President, Lloyd, said, “Our intent is to focus on communication which not only exceeds the work Lloyd is putting in to make differentiated products but also grow the trust in the Lloyd brand. We will continue to drive meaningful engagements to extend /widen our consumer connect and strengthen our presence in the region.”

Speaking over the Ad film release, Rohit Kapoor, Executive Vice President – Marketing Havells India said, “Our attempt is to bring our product closer to our consumers and making their lives easy and convenient. Our latest ad with Sourav Ganguly is our attempt to build greater trust and affinity for Lloyd. We are confident, with him as the face of campaign, the consumers belief in the brand will grow manifold and help solidify our strategy of going deeper into homes”.

Commenting on the Ad film release, Sourav Ganguly said, “I am delighted to collaborate with a brand like Lloyd for their campaign promoting their incredible line of product with top-of-the-line features and superb quality. Lloyd has established itself as one of the most reliable consumer durable brands in India with its superior technology and I am honoured to be a part of a campaign that reiterate their promise of keeping their consumers as their first priority” Sourav Ganguly, said on campaign launch”.

