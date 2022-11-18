Social Neeti bags digital mandate for Carex

Social Neeti will communicate the value and need of the product to the audience in a subtle yet impactful manner

Social Neeti will work closely with Carex on social media management, marketing strategy, and organic growth for the brand’s online presence.

Formed in 1988, Carex Condoms is one of the leading condom brands in India that aims to create brand visibility and awareness of the product and demand. It is one of the only condom brands manufactured internationally and has a substantial market presence in countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and the UAE, to name a few.

With the brand’s partnership, Social Neeti has developed a strategy to communicate the value and need of the product to the audience in a subtle yet impactful manner.

Commenting on the association, Shalu Dugar, Director, Social Neeti, said, “We are thrilled to have Carex Condoms, a brand manufactured by the World’s Largest Condom Maker, Karex, onboard. We are working closely with the brand on the digital marketing front, and our intention is to establish the brand across several verticals with physical integration.”

On being asked about the association, Vikram Doshi, Director, Carex Condoms, stated, “In India, condom usage is shockingly low, and it’s surprising to see that the majority of supposedly well-known brands manufacture their products locally. However, Carex is one of only a handful of globally recognised brands that have its products manufactured internationally. Together with Social Neeti, we will work to raise awareness of this issue and educate the audience about how the quality disparity affects condom use. We chose Social Neeti as our digital marketing partner due to their smooth customer service and flair for creative marketing. By creating engaging and distinctive content, we hope to keep up a robust social media presence that is comparable to our physical presence.”

