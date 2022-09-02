Social Neeti bags digital mandate for Shiraz

Shiraz Golden Restaurant has awarded its digital media mandate to Social Neeti. The agency will be looking after Shiraz’s Social Media Marketing and branding. They will also look after their PR, working on organising and executing campaigns on various platforms. Together with eWards, a SaaS startup based in Kolkata, will be creating their SaaS software based on order taking platforms, to push sales through our performance marketing strategies.

Shalu Dugar, Director, Social Neeti said, “We are excited to have Shiraz onboard. Working parallely with their rich history and new age digital marketing will be enriching. On the digital marketing front, we will work closely with the brand to establish a compelling online presence. We will give their social media presence an incredibly fresh and dynamic look. We look forward to a lot of groundbreaking strategies that not only push creative boundaries but also have a beneficial influence on the business.”

Ishtiaque Ahmed, Owner, Shiraz said, “With SocialNeeti’s knack in digital marketing, we are likely to reach a national audience. Today, customers look for more when interacting with brands across channels and consuming their products. Together with Social Neeti, we intend to provide fresh and unique ideas and concepts that will make it easier for us to connect with and cater to the new-age foodies better.”

