Snapdeal launches campaign for southern markets

Series of videos in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil take a dig at the burden of desiring a branded lifestyle

Snapdeal has announced its brand campaign “Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal” in southern markets, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The campaign targets savvy, value-conscious buyers. It communicates Snapdeal’s unique value proposition of good quality at affordable prices for high utility items, including fashion, accessories, homeware, and more.

“The campaign takes a lighthearted dig at the burden users feel about desiring a “branded” lifestyle. Moving the humorous narrative forward, it showcases how the users are liberated from this burden when they discover the depth of high-quality, affordable selection available on Snapdeal,” the brand said.

The campaign comes to life through a series of videos in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil and will be live across all social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and OTT entertainment networks like Hotstar and MX Player.

However, taking a unique approach in the Malayalam speaking market, Snapdeal will run the campaign with Youtube Creator Promotions and Facebook Branded Content Ads only and has partnered with 30+ creators/influencers like Kalidas Jayaram, Ahaana Krishna, and Shamees Kitchen to create 100+ content pieces that will reach out to relevant audiences in Kerala & other southern states.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Soumyadip Chatterjee, Brand Marketing Director, Snapdeal, said, “With Snapdeal’s Brand Waali Quality Bazaar Waali Deal, we are breaking the myth that only expensive & branded products offer good quality. It also highlights our positioning as a leading value e-commerce platform. We also want to create awareness among people that good quality doesn’t have to cost extra, and they can now find many suitable options and choices online from the comfort of their homes.”

“Tamil Nadu/ Karnataka / Kerala/ Andhra Pradesh & Telangana is a significant customer base for Snapdeal, and the scope & potential to increase our reach in these markets is immense,” he added.

Earlier this year, Snapdeal had launched its Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal, for its Hindi speaking market with a series of 10 videos starring Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

