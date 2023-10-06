Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign: Sanya Malhotra wants you to embrace new experiences

In line with the continued focus on private brands, Shoppers Stop unveiled the new Kashish collection alongside their Diwali campaign 'Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish', featuring their brand ambassador Sanya Malhotra. The campaign aims to inspire everyone to embrace new experiences and traditions during the festive season.

Sanya Malhotra embodies the spirit of embracing the new. Her versatility and fresh perspective resonate perfectly with the campaign's thought of trying to do something new and innovative. Throughout the film, Sanya's mantra is to bring something novel to the festivities, encapsulating the idea that Diwali is a time for new beginnings and cherished moments. She introduces a fresh perspective to traditional Diwali celebrations by suggesting “Iss baar kuch naya karte hai!”. Reminding us that Diwali is not just a festival, but a canvas for new beginnings and cherished moments, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of fresh ideas and boundless creativity."

Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop, said "At Shoppers Stop, we are always trying to enhance our customer’s experience and provide them with something special. Our ‘Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish’ campaign is a heartfelt celebration of life, a touching reminder of our special Diwali moments, and an inspiring guide on how to infuse each occasion with a special touch. Our brand-new festive collection has been carefully curated to honour those cherished moments that truly make Diwali special, weaving the fabric of love and togetherness into every thread and inspire people to try something new.”

Commenting on the campaign Sanya Malhotra said, “Celebrating a festival is more than just about tradition; it's about embracing style, looking and feeling your absolute best! Kashish's Diwali collection elegantly combines the grace of tradition and the allure of modern fashion. I'm thrilled to be a part of Kashish's Diwali campaign, 'Tyohar Ki Nayi Kashish,' in which we redefine festive elegance. The campaign shows us how we can make our festival unique by creating special moments around it.”

This Diwali, Shoppers Stop and Kashish have created a special festive collection for their customers. Kashish’s festive collection features stylish outfits, brilliant colours, and carefully chosen designs that are ideal for the festive season. The brand-new Kashish collection features curated chic apparel, in bright festive hues along with contemporary silhouettes, eye-catching embroidery and detailing, gorgeous ethnic wear sets, and sparkling kurtas, promising to add a touch of glamour and radiance to your celebrations."

The digital campaign will be rolled out across Shoppers Stop’s social media handles, YouTube channel, and multiple digital platforms.

