Seagram’s Royal Stag launches new campaign with global icons

Seagram’s Royal Stag has always celebrated the spirit of dreaming, succeeding and making it large. This year, the brand has provided a global outlook to its philosophy of ‘Make It Large’ with a powerful new campaign that inspires audiences to achieve their dreams.

The campaign features top global icons - Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Williamson, McDonald Wanyama, Diva Dhawan and Young OHM who come together to put out a thought-provoking message – ‘Can a world that thinks large, ever be small?’

With the new campaign, the brand has pushed its own boundaries as global achievers from across fields, nationalities, ethnicities and gender come together to inspire and instil the spirit of #makeitlarge. The film pivots on the narrative that pursuit of success has no boundaries & ‘Large’ is limitless. This campaign has a special relevance at these times, a world that thinks “large” will emerge even stronger in these trying times.

The new campaign was an ambitious project conceptualized by Ogilvy India, directed by German director Julian Ticona Cuba, in partnership with Estonia based production house, Munchhausen and shot across four countries. Adding to that, protagonists from six countries came together to make it a truly global film. The new campaign would be amplified via a 360 media plan.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said: “Royal Stag has always been an iconic brand with a young heart that motivates people to dream, achieve and make it large in life. Our latest campaign captures the spirit of today’s generation which does not hold back, embodies self-belief and is willing to go the distance to fulfil their dreams. The film captures this spirit & depicts how achievers from across the world rally around this inspiring philosophy.”

Sharing the details about the campaign, Kunal Jeswani, CEO - Ogilvy India, said, "Can a world that thinks large, ever be small? Royal Stag is a brand that inspires us to dream bigger, to reach further, to broaden our canvas of achievement. The world is full of opportunity and when each of us strive to fulfil our potential, we live our lives like they were meant to be lived. Large.”