Seagram’s Imperial Blue out with new ‘Men Will Be Men’ campaign

The film created by Ogilvy and Mather will be seen on TV and digital channels

Seagram’s Imperial Blue Superhits Music CDs is back with a fresh take on its timeless and iconic campaign ‘Men will be Men.’ The campaign celebrates the confident and quirky side of men with subtle and smart humor.

The new campaign features Karan Wahi who has a strong followership amongst the youth across India. With this new TVC, fans of Imperial Blue would be delighted to see a completely new side of Karan with the classic ‘men will be men’ twist.

The film has been directed by the well-known ad film director Abhinav Pratiman and creatively helmed by Ogilvy and Mather.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said “Imperial Blue’s Men Will Be Men campaigns have a successful legacy of delivering unforgettable films that celebrate ‘The Lighter Side of Life’. With every rendition, the campaigns have become richer and more memorable. We have been able to sustain this proposition through quirky and entertaining campaigns with smart humor centered around ‘Typical Mensims’. I am confident that this campaign featuring Mr. Karan Wahi, will take the franchise to the next level as we set yet another benchmark in creating endearing brand communication.”

Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North), said: "Everyone waits for the next film on Imperial Blue and I'm delighted with our second film of the season. For me, this is an amazing addition to the Imperial Blue legacy. It’s the beauty of the brand’s positioning, a killer team with a fantastic client on our side that helps us create such beautiful work, every time. So, watch on, and smile because men will be men."

The TVC will be seen across the nation on TV and digital channels.