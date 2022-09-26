Deepika Padukone is the brand ambassador of Dabur Amla Hair Oil

Dabur India Ltd today has announced the signing of Deepika Padukone as the new Brand Ambassador of the hair oil brand Dabur Amla.

A new campaign “Photocopy Nahi, Chuno Asli Amla, Dabur Amla” featuring Deepika Padukone, is also being launched. In the campaign, Deepika Padukone talks about using Asli Amla Dabur Amla which makes hair up to 2X stronger as compared to ordinary amla hair oil. She also urges people not to use any duplicate amla when it comes to taking care of hair.

Dabur India Limited Vice President (Marketing) Abhishek Jugran said: “We are delighted to welcome Deepika Padukone to the Dabur Amla family. We are confident that this association will further strengthen the brand and help us build a better connect with our consumers. Dabur Amla hair Oil has always been associated with strong, long and beautiful hair and has empowered millions of women across the world to feel more confident and beautiful. It has always been a trusted brand with 80+ years of legacy. Deepika’s vibrant persona, pan-India appeal, confident attitude coupled with how she is beautiful, sensitive and self-made, make her a great fit for our brand.”

Speaking about her association with Dabur Amla Hair Oil, Deepika Padukone Said: “I am delighted to be joining the iconic Dabur Amla Hair Oil family that I personally believe has empowered women for generations. My hair goes through a lot on a daily basis and nourishing it with Dabur Amla Hair Oil is a part of my weekly ritual.”

"Hair oil is an integral part of traditional Indian lifestyle, and generations of women have relied on the natural benefits of oil to keep their hair strong and healthy. The brand Dabur Amla has been synonymous to hair oiling and has proved itself generation after generation to be the best choice when it comes to making your hair strong & beautiful,” Jugran added.

The TVC which is conceptualized by Ogilvy India-North will be live across all TV Channels, Social Media and Other Digital Platforms.

Prakash Nair, President & Head of Office - Ogilvy India (North), said, “Dabur Amla Hair Oil is an iconic brand and leading Bollywood queens have associated themselves with the brand. Deepika Padukone as the new brand ambassador, known for her style is a perfect partner to continue building the brand's beauty credentials.”

This campaign takes on the many me-toos in the market by using the analogy of photocopy. It highlights the fact that Dabur Amla Hair Oil is the Original Amla hair oil and that one should not make compromises if one wants to keep their hair strong and healthy.

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer - Ogilvy India (North), said, “Dabur Amla is synonymous with beautiful hair and has always had the leading ladies of Indian cinema as the face of the brand. This year we are thrilled to have Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador of Dabur Amla Hair Oil. She epitomises beauty and grace and we are sure she will do wonders for this iconic brand. This campaign highlights how Dabur Amla Hair Oil is and will always be the OG of great hair.”

