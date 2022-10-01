'Scooter bole toh Activa', says Honda in new campaign

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveils its new campaign for its legendary scooter Activa, titled ‘Scooter Bole Toh Activa’. Comprising of a captivating song with sing-along lyrics, the new campaign shows how Activa has become a household name over the last two decades.

Conceptualized by Hakuhodo Wyng (A unit of Hakuhodo International India), the campaign highlights the nation’s cultural diversity & richness with many languages, regions and ethnicities of India and the role of Activa in people’s lives – especially the youth. It emphasizes on how we vary in other aspects of life, however when it comes to defining a scooter, ‘Activa’ runs synonymously with everyone.

The main film of the campaign has lyrics with words from many regional languages – making it truly diverse – just like this country. “Conceptualising this campaign was a unique experience – the creative idea was hidden in the brief itself, but to dig it up and to shape it into a full-fledged campaign was a challenge our team took up successfully,” said Shobhit Mathur, Managing Partner and Creative Head, Hakuhodo Wyng. He added that “HMSI wanted to show how Activa has been such an integral part of Indian lives that it has become synonymous with the word, ‘Scooter’. So we gave the campaign a very Indian feel – diverse lifestyle yet similar values, and a common love for Activa!”

The campaign has been shot all over the country to show how diverse the customer base for Activa is. Talking about the same, Saptarshi Sengupta, Senior Business Partner, Hakuhodo Wyng said, “We have covered a very vast spectrum in terms of diversity to do justice to the love Indians have shown for Activa over the years. We have included people from multiple regions and age groups – especially the youth with their many life moments.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)