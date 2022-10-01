Honda releases new campaign to connect with brand enthusiasts

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) launched its new brand campaign ‘A Honda Goes Beyond’ today. The new campaign aims to connect with brand enthusiasts and a new generation of customers by showcasing Honda values of offering Innovative and Futuristic Technology products. Every Honda car is designed keeping superior customer experience at the core, to help people make their lives better today and into future. Honda shows how it is forever determined to meet and exceed the expectations of customers, and therefore the brand promise of ‘A Honda Goes Beyond’.

Speaking about the brand promise and the new campaign, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda’s journey in India has been nothing less than spectacular and credit goes to our customers who have bestowed their trust in Honda’s premium cars for the last 25 years. It has always been our endeavor to keep customers at the centre of our products and services. The current campaign is a celebration of bond that our customers share with us and we promise to go beyond in everything that we do.”

The concept of the campaign is deeply rooted in customer insight. Honda understands that before buying a car, people go through the loop of exploration and evaluation. They are overwhelmed with anticipation, reviews, comparisons, recommendations. The exploration is not about buying alone but also service, ownership and maintenance. They have a lot of expectation from the brands.

That’s where Honda promises to go the extra mile to make sure that every Honda journey is a joy and delight for its customers. And this goes much beyond just the drive, the engineering and the cars. It is a commitment to every side of the ownership experience. Honda fulfills all expectations, delighting the customer at every touchpoint throughout their relationship and therefore A Honda Goes Beyond.

The campaign will be featured across a wide range of high reach and high affinity digital and social platforms.

