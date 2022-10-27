Samsung India's ad spends grew 7% to Rs 2797.9 crore in FY22

Consumer electronics major Samsung India Electronics' advertising promotional expenses increased 7% (Rs 185 crore) to Rs 2797.9 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022 against Rs 2613 crore in the previous fiscal.



According to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, the company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 9% to Rs 82,451.6 crore from Rs 75,886.3 crore.



Revenue from the sale of products grew 9% to Rs 79,972.5 crore from Rs 73,601.5 crore. Revenue from the sale of services expanded by 7% to Rs 2406.8 crore as against Rs 2250.2 crore.



Total expenses jumped 11% to Rs 79,758.3 crore from Rs 71,898.7 crore. The company's profit from the fiscal declined 5% to Rs 3844.9 crore from Rs 4040.9 crore.



The company's revenue from the audio-visual segment relating to Colour Televisions, Colour Monitors, and Audios has jumped 26% to Rs 6250.3 crore from Rs 4945 crore.



Revenue from the home appliances segment which covers operations relating to Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, and Microwave Ovens rose 26% to Rs 9981.2 crore from Rs 7912 crore.



The handheld phone segment, which is the biggest revenue generator for the company, remained flat at Rs 55,201.6 crore as against Rs 55,134.1 crore.

The Software Development and Export (SDE) Network segment contributed revenue of Rs 1321.7 crore in FY22, which is an 8% increase over Rs 1227.6 crore in FY21.



The network segment covering operations relating to the setting up of network infrastructure witnessed a 52% jump in revenue at Rs 4359.8 crore from Rs 2865 crore.



The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Audio Visual products, Home Appliances, Information Technology products, Hand Held Phones, Memory Cards, Networking equipment, installation services, and the development and export of software.