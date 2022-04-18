RuPay kicks off IPL innings with Ishant Sharma

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has floated its first IPL campaign ‘RuPay. Be On-The-Go’. Featuring Indian iconic fast-bowler Ishant Sharma, the campaign highlights the many benefits of RuPay ON-THE-GO on cards and other convenient form factors such as smartwatches, keychains, mobile stickers, and wristbands.

As part of the high decibel campaign, five clutter-breaking advertisement films are released on television, OTT, digital, and social media platforms. The brand has also roped in cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag to endorse the campaign on Twitter.

The film revolves around the banter between 3 characters - an umpire struggling with payments, a batsman who knows how incredible RuPay is, and who takes it upon himself to educate our Umpire on it, and fierce pacer, Ishant Sharma.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the new campaign has beautifully and humorously captured Ishant’s dynamic action of “Howzat” to weave together the films. The campaign also features 4 short films which reinforce the concept in various situations involving payments for international use, for the convenience of paying using RuPay ON-THE-GO enabled watch(at a grocery store) and keychain (at a drive-thru), and for bus/metro travel. The films not only create awareness about RuPay ON-THE-GO but also show how payments can be quick, safe, easy, and hassle-free for customers.

