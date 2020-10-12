Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant & Sourav Ganguly new sports stars in IPL endorsement arena

As per theTAM Sports-IPL 13 Advertising Report, the overall count of sports personalities doing endorsements in IPL 13 has increased by 1.7 times compared to last year

M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli continue to lord over IPL endorsements with sports celebs, just like the previous season. However, the total advertising volume for both has declined in IPL 13 as compared to the last year. While, Dhoni’s total advertising share in IPL13 stands at 37% against 49% in IPL12, Kohli accounts for 12% compared to last year’s 36%. This is as per TAM Sports-IPL 13 Advertising Report (ad volume share based on 16 live matches of IPL for Sept 19-Oct 3).

The data also reveals that Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Sourav Ganguly were the new celebrities in the top five list of IPL 13 whereas Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Mithali Raj were among the top five sports celebrities last year.



The report also revealed that the overall count of sports personalities doing endorsement in IPL 13 grew by 1.7 times. During IPL 12 there were only 7 sports celebrities seen during the initial 16 matches in commercial advertisements whereas in IPL 13 the number has increased to 19.

As per the TAM report, during IPL 13, 50% of the ad volume share of overall advertising on TV has gone to celebrity endorsed ads. Also, the count of advertisers and brands using sports personalities for celebrity endorsement has increased by 19% and 23% respectively.

The first 16 live matches of IPL13 witnessed over 25 new categories and 130 new brands advertised in IPL 13 compared to IPL 12. Among the new categories, ‘Cellular Phone Service’ tops the list followed by ‘Corporate - Sports’. Also among the 115+ new brands, ‘VI Cellular Phone Service’ is on top followed by ‘Oppo F17/F17 Pro’.





The top five categories list has been dominated by the E-commerce sector and accounts for more than 30% share of ad volumes. The Top 5 categories together have 40% share of Ad Volumes in IPL 13. Three of the Top 5 categories are common between IPL 12 and 13. Oppo India and FX Mart are the common names among the Top 5 advertisers.

As per the report, the count of Advertisers and Brands has grown by 11% and 13% respectively over the two seasons.



