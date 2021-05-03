Red Chief Shoes launches new campaign featuring Vicky Kaushal

Rahul Sharma, General Manager (Marketing), Red Chief, shared that after their association with the actor, the brand salience is on the rise among youth

Red Chief is set to launch its seasonal campaigns with its Brand Ambassador Vicky Kaushal.

Brand Red Chief is consistently providing best of the quality, comfort and style for over 25 years now to its wide base of loyal customers across length and breadth of the country, through its robust distribution network of 3000 plus multibrand outlets, 180 plus exclusive stores and also through all leading E-commerce platforms and its own website.

Rahul Sharma, General Manager (Marketing) said, “Vicky gels very well with our Red Chief brand image, which is rugged, tough and confidently stylish, which would further highlight in our all campaigns targeted to youth. These campaigns would highlight our new footwear range of casuals and formals and would be promoted round the year through T.V., print, hoarding, in store branding and as more and more people are now a days glued more on digital platforms so same would remain our major focus. Since our association with Vicky – our brand salience is on the rise among youth and we are further encouraged to take our Red Chief brand to next level of growth with better penetration among youth.

