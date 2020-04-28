Reckitt Benckiser replaces Hindustan Lever to become the top advertiser in week 15: BARC

The advertiser has witnessed a 13.94% growth in the total number of insertions in week 15

There has been a 13.94 per cent increase in the total number of insertions by advertisers in Week 15, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. Data for Week 15 shows that there have been 361,745 insertions by advertisers as compared to 317,477 in the previous week.

Meanwhile, brands have registered a growth of 8.59 per cent jump in insertions, the total standing at 154,287 as compared to 142,078 total insertions in the previous week.

Reckitt Benckiser (India) has led the top ten advertisers list in week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. The advertiser registered 103128 insertions and replaced Hindustan Lever at the leading position.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Lever bagged the second position in week 15 and registered 99017 insertions followed by Brooke Bond Lipton India on the third spot with 24282 insertions and ITC Ltd on the fourth spot with 22176 insertions. Indya Interactive services stood at number five with 22091 insertions.

Other advertisers in the top ten list of this week were Colgate Palmolive India on the sixth spot with 19895 insertions followed by GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt FED) on the seventh position with 19586 insertions and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises LTD on the eight spot with 18419 insertions. Policy Bazaar Ins Web Aggregator and Wipro LTD stood at number nine and ten with 16751 insertions and 16400 insertions respectively.

Among the top ten brands of week 15, Dettol Toilet Soaps continued to lead the list with 32753 insertions followed by Harpic on the second position with 17728 insertions which is also a new entrant this week. Policybazzar.com stood on the third spot with 16751 insertions followed by Disney+ Hotstar VIP on the fourth position with 14409 insertions. Social Message- Zee Network stood at number five with 13395 insertions.

Dettol Cool Soap bagged the sixth spot with 12627 insertions followed by Lizol on the seventh spot with 12039 insertions and Harpic Bathroom Cleaner bagged the eighth spot with 11795 insertions. LIC- Corporate and Colgate Dental Cream bagged ninth and tenth spot with 11456 insertions and 11334 insertions respectively.