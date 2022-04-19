Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan are brand ambassadors of Kingfisher

United Breweries Limited today announced that it has signed actors Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan as brand ambassadors for its brand Kingfisher. The association will kick off Kingfisher’s ‘Spread the Cheer’ campaign, focused on celebrating this year as the ‘Year of the Cheer’.

Through this campaign, Kingfisher has also created an exciting dance hook-step with Rashmika and Varun as their way of spreading the cheer. The TVC is shot by Raylin Valles and the music is composed by Ram Sampath.

Speaking about the campaign, Debabrata Mukherjee, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Ltd, said, “Kingfisher has brought joy and energy to the lives of consumers over the years and has always been India’s first choice of a social beverage. As we look back on this journey with humble pride, we also look ahead with renewed resolve to further strengthen our consumer connections, enhance the aspirational and iconic brand codes and dial up differentiated consumer engagement experiences. The ever-evolving consumer landscape and the continuous tectonic shifts in the media platforms are energizing us to strive for more in the way we approach integrated marketing communications and how we build winning partnerships. We are thrilled that Rashmika and Varun are joining forces with us as our brand ambassadors as we embark on this invigorating voyage. They truly represent what the brand stands for – fun, happiness, optimism and cheer! We believe that they will help spread our brand message and uplift our brand experiences across the country and beyond.”

Actor Varun Dhawan said, “I am super excited to be the face of a brand as iconic as Kingfisher. For me, Kingfisher represents passion, enjoyment and living life to the fullest. The last two years have been tough for everyone because of the pandemic and now I hope we all spread the cheer with Kingfisher and come together to have a good time.”

Actor Rashmika Mandanna said, “Kingfisher is one of the most iconic brands to have come out of India, enjoyed not just locally but across the world. I am very excited to be a part of the Kingfisher brand family and urge everyone to come together, spread the cheer and celebrate the joy of true togetherness.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)