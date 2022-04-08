Publicis Groupe among LinkedIn Top Companies 2022 in India

Publicis Groupe has been featured in the LinkedIn Top Companies 2022 list for India. It is the only marketing and advertising holding company in the list that is an annual ranking of the 25 best workplaces to grow your career in India.

The findings are based on unique data that captures an organisation’s mission towards providing growth and stability in a rapidly changing and dynamic working landscape.

To put together this year’s rankings, LinkedIn analysed data across seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds. Publicis Groupe today features amongst the best of the best – TCS, Infosys, Wipro, IBM, Deloitte and EY amongst others

Anupriya Acharya, CEO of South Asia, Publicis Groupe said, “This is a tremendous recognition. I would like to reiterate that our people are both our biggest priority and biggest strength. As a connecting company driving business transformation through the Power of One across the entire value chain, we are driven by the common purpose of not just helping our clients win in the platform world, but also building character and offering our people the opportunity to unleash and maximise their potential. At a time when the market and the work dynamics continue to change tremendously, we continue to stay focused on how best to nurture our talent – right from physical and mental wellness, to best-in-class training to unmatched opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. And what can be a better validation than being on a list that is purely and fully data-driven.”

