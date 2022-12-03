Precious like the people we love: Ferrero Rocher rolls out Christmas campaign with Hrithik

Continuing the engagement with actor Hrithik Roshan, Ferrero India has released a new digital video ad on Ferrero Rocher for its Christmas and New Year campaign.

“The ethos of the brand resonates with the joyous festival of Christmas as the campaign aims to establish Ferrero Rocher as a natural choice for consumers to gift to their loved ones this Christmas.

The Christmas campaign aims to fortify the positioning of Ferrero Rocher as a premium brand and establish the proposition of how Ferrero Rocher is ‘precious like the people we love’. The joy of being together with the people closest to our hearts, especially on festivals like Christmas that bring people closer together, deserves to be shared with the help of something very special and delightful with the delectable Ferrero Rocher,” the company said.

The new digital film opens with Hrithik reminiscing about his past Christmas parties with his family. He is sitting inside his house that is decked up with Christmas decorations. He talks about how everyone knows how he and his family loves Christmas and how they celebrate it by becoming each other’s secret Santa. Filling the room with his favorite Ferrero Rocher is how Hrithik plans to surprise his family because the ‘Roshans love Rocher’. He is, then, seen indulging in the taste of Ferrero Rocher, thanks to the presence of hazelnuts, and ends by wishing everyone a joyous #GoldenChristmas with Ferrero Rocher.

Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India said “Looking at the overwhelming response we received for our Diwali campaign, we have further re-engaged with Hrithik for this Christmas & New Year season. Each Ferrero Rocher is created with passion and commitment which makes it the perfect premium gifting option for an occasion like Christmas and New Year. As a premium brand, we believe our alliance for the season with Hrithik Roshan, coupled with a strong digital campaign will continue to further strengthen our premiumness which is based on tenets of style and elegance.”

#GoldenChristmas is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social & digital platforms.

