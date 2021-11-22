Polycab India unveils new campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

The TVC will be aired on various channels across genres, digital and social media platforms

Polycab India Ltd. unveils its new Masterbrand campaign featuring India’s youth icon Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign uses musical route to capture the experiential essence of being liberated and joyous as felt by consumers upon using Polycab range of products.

Set against the backdrop of every-day scenarios, the TV campaign features delighted people dancing to the tune of the ‘Hap-Hap-Happy, Yeh dil hai free’ jingle, with Ayushmann smoothly performing distinct choreographed moves. The campaign takes the viewer through an engagingly creative sequence of frames transitioning from a single frame shot in an indoor environment with one Polycab product to eventually panning out to a large outdoor space reflecting the scale and impact of Polycab products in the lives of consumers.

The new campaign seamlessly encompasses an array of Polycab’s distinguished consumer-centric products ranging from LED Lights, Fans, Smart Home-Automation, Green Wires to Cables, while keeping the viewer engrossed with the upbeat, music-and-shuffle dance-driven youthful narrative.

Nilesh Malani, Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India said, “We believe our ‘Dance of Joy’ Polycab’s Masterbrand campaign taps into various occasions where consumers interact with our range of products like Fans, LED Lights, Wires and Smart Home Automation. This new-age brand communication uses musical route to effectively communicate brands relevance and benefits in general day-to-day life of Indian consumer. The commercial is riding on elements of happiness and joy, keeping the consumer at the heart of the narrative.”

Sangeetha N, President & NCD RK Swamy BBDO said "The Polycab range of best-in-class products enable, brighten, rejuvenate and provide safety to consumers delivering on its brand promise of being connected with the consumers for lifetime. The Dance of Joy campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana breaks from the clutter and stands out capturing, this joyful and happy experience of consumers through this campaign"

The TVC will be aired on various channels across genres, digital and social media platforms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)