POCO showcases incredible build & sturdiness of its POCO C31 range in latest campaign

POCO, an online smartphone brand, launched a distinctive campaign, “Life Tested” showcasing the incredible build and sturdiness of its recently launched budget entrant, POCO C31. The campaign, conceptualized by DDB Mudra, is a testimony to the smartphone’s robust quality through a series of tests.

The campaign draws inspiration from the use of smartphones in real-life scenarios bringing out the durable features of POCO C31 with a tested approval from the real experts, the consumers. Featuring two short films, the campaign puts a refreshing cap on smartphones subjected to rigorous lab tests by scientists in controlled environments.

Speaking about the campaign, Raghav Chitra, Marketing Lead, POCO said, “While the POCO C31 comes with some great specs and delivers on performance, what we really wanted to bring the consumer’s attention to, was the fact that this phone has gone through several rounds of rigorous testing. The team at DDB took a leap from here and brought to life a very important insight, that for a smartphone to survive ideal conditions, just lab-testing won’t do. It has to be life-tested. And that’s what speaks volumes about this campaign.”

The first video, ‘Hi Garmi’ begins with a man preparing a meal in his kitchen and simultaneously enjoying a cricket match on POCO C31 under extreme heat and humidity. The scientists, keeping an eye on the performance of the smartphone from the other side of the wall, ask him if his POCO C31 is still performing well or not, and the smartphone lives up to the hype as it emerges unscathed.

Featuring a work-from-home scenario in the second film titled, ‘Anybody Can Dance’, a lady who is totally bored and uninterested in the business targets of the year, starts grooving when the distant dance music starts unfolding into loud cheers, and she accidentally drops the POCO C31. But, with not even a single scratch, the lady takes a sigh of relief and the scientists do too.

Adding a creative perspective, Saritha Rajgopal, Creative Director - DDB Mudra Group said, “We’ve all seen ads of products being tested in labs, scientists asking you to buy them because they recommend it etc. But here we had the POCO C31 that was – yes, tested in labs, but for life. And that to us, made for a very interesting story. We imagined intellectual, serious scientists sitting in their labs, testing the phone in real life conditions, and getting a little carried away while in the process. So, we created a lab, brought in scientists, and got them to not just lab-test the phones, but life-test them. It was good fun!”

The POCO C31 is available in two color variants: Royal Blue and Shadow Gray and in two storage variants 3+32GB and 4+64GB exclusively on Flipkart. This budget smartphone is launched at a price of INR 8,499 for the 3+32GB variant and the 4+64GB variant is priced at INR 9,499.

