PhonePe’s new campaign with Aamir & Alia encourages all to opt for digital payments

PhonePe has announced its new campaign ‘Karte Ja. Badhte Ja.’ featuring its brand ambassadors Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt. The series of 9 short episodic films are already on-air and have been conceptualised and created by Leo Burnett India.

The films featuring Aamir and Alia are episodic with each episode breaking down a barrier between a skeptic and the believer. Playing the roles of a skeptic Inspector Desai - Aamir Khan and a savvy PhonePe user - Alia Bhatt, who with their playful banter and believable narrative teach something new and dispel a myth with each film, thereby nudging you to download the app and try it out for yourself. Although a part of a 9 film series, every film can be understood without the backdrop setting of the earlier episodes. The campaign is being aired during IPL 2020.

Speaking about the campaign, Richa Sharma, Director - Brand Marketing, PhonePe said, “PhonePe’s objective behind running this campaign during the cricket season was to reach the massive audience that has not yet gone digital for payments. The key focus is to remind the audience that PhonePe stands at the vanguard of safe, easy and instant digital payments and financial services for each and every Indian. The series of ads explain the key takeaways through an engaging storytelling format that unfolds over six, 20-sec ads. While each ad talks about a different reason to try PhonePe, yet the story picks up from where the previous ad ends. This episodic treatment has been chosen to create engagement and to get customers excited and keep them guessing about the next one, while continually reinforcing the key message of using PhonePe for digital payments.”

Adding further Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director India and Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett said “Even today people hesitate to switch to digital payments especially in the older generation. Our task was to dispel any doubts in the consumer’s mind about using the PhonePe app. Getting Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt who have an unequivocal appeal to the masses to enact these stories has amplified the audience engagement significantly. With their quirky on-screen characters, we have woven a series of short films each of which dispels myths about digital payments while keeping it fun and humourous. The campaign which is currently already on-air has received a tremendously positive response and we are looking forward to the audiences reaction to the next 3 films.”