Philips Airfryer’s latest campaign shows ‘what’s new on the menu’
Puts spotlight on the versatility of Philips Airfryer and the various recipes one can create using it
Philips Airfryer has launched its new campaign ‘What’s new on the menu’ challenging the common misconception on the limited usage of the gadget when it comes to creating Indian recipes. The campaign emphasizes on appliance's versatility in the Indian setting, showcasing a variety of traditional, everyday dishes that can be expertly and easily prepared using the Philips Airfryer.
The campaign comprises three films which have been pivoted around some of the most basic ingredients like ‘besan’ (chickpea flour), Chicken and readily available vegetables such as ‘gobi’ (cauliflower) that can be found in today’s kitchen and Philips Airfryer’s ability to turn them into appetizing recipes. While the first film depicts two girls at the supermarket being amazed at the number of recipes that can be churned out using ‘Gobi’ (cauliflower), the second commercial captures flatmates discussing the variety of dishes that can be made with leftover ‘besan’ (chickpea flour) and the last one showcasing a couple awakened by a hen’s clucking sound when the half-asleep husband begins with a monologue on chicken-based munchies. All the flavours culminate into the Philips Airfryer, transforming everyday cooking into a wholesome experience.
The films conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, also captures the Philips Airfryer’s unique rapid air technology which provides a 360-degree cooking results, allowing users to explore a variety of dishes, while cooking with up to 90% less fat.
Commenting on the new campaign, Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer, Versuni India Home Solutions Ltd (formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances), said, “The essence of our campaign lies in inspiring more and more Indian households to use the Philips Airfryer in everyday cooking. The idea was to showcase its versatility even with the most ordinary ingredients that can be found in our kitchen’s today along with encouraging our consumers to explore a wide array of homegrown delicacies from crispy snacks to hearty meals, prepared in a healthier and a more convenient way. Our endeavour continues to be to establish Philips Airfryer as the new way of cooking for Indians.”
Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, added, “These commercials could have easily been for a food delivery service, or for a flavour-enhancing masala. Which is actually the point! An Aifryer commercial that breaks the codes of a typical Airfryer commercial. Whether it be showing college-going girls, or mouth-watering non-vegetarian dishes being prepared. Which we hope will help Philips Airfryer reach out to new and old audiences by making them look at the product in a new light. Of course, that the commercials also make you giggle, or chuckle, or (dare we hope) laugh, doesn't hurt either.”
The campaign will go live across Digital, TV and OTT platforms.
Centre releases additional guidelines for influencers, celebs in wellness space
These guidelines are an extension to the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 2:14 PM | 3 min read
The Department of Consumer Affairs, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has released Additional Guidelines for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers in the field of health and wellness. These guidelines are an important extension to the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022 released on 9th June 2022, and in lieu of the "Endorsement Know-hows!" guide booklet released on 20th January 2023.
The Additional Influencer Guidelines for Health and Wellness Celebrities, Influencers and Virtual Influencers has been developed after detailed discussions with all stakeholders including Ministry of Health, Ministry of Ayush, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).
The additional guidelines aim to deal with misleading advertisements, unsubstantiated claims and ensure transparency in health and wellness endorsements. Under the guidelines, certified medical practitioners and health & fitness experts holding certifications from recognized institutions when sharing information, promoting products or services or making any health-related claims, must disclose that they are certified health/fitness experts and medical practitioners.
Celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers presenting themselves as health experts or medical practitioners, when sharing information, promoting products or services or making any health-related claims, must provide clear disclaimers, ensuring the audience understands that their endorsements should not be seen as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.
This disclosure or disclaimer is necessary when talking or making claims on topics such as health advantages including those derived from food items & nutraceuticals, disease prevention, treatment or cure, medical conditions, recovery methodologies or immunity boosting, etc. This disclosure or disclaimer should be displayed during endorsements, promotions, or at any instance of making health-related assertions.
General wellness and health advice like ‘Drink Water and Stay Hydrated’, ‘Exercise Regularly and Be Physically Active’, ‘Reduce Sitting and Screen Time’, ‘Get Enough Good Sleep’, ‘Drink Turmeric Milk for faster recovery’, ‘Use sunscreen daily to protect from harmful UV rays’, ‘Oiling of hair for better growth’, etc not associated with specific products or services or not targeting specific health conditions or outcomes, are exempt from these regulations.
However, it is important for these Celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers presenting themselves as health experts or medical practitioners to clearly distinguish between their personal views and professional advice and to refrain from making specific health claims without substantiated facts. It is always recommended to encourage audiences to consult with healthcare professionals for seeking professional medical advice and complete information about the products or services.
DoCA will actively monitor and enforce these guidelines. Violations may lead to penalties under the Consumer Protection Act 2019 and other relevant provisions of the law.
The department is committed to safeguarding consumer interests and promoting a fair and transparent marketplace, especially in the increasingly influential digital space. This guideline will further strengthen the industry and protect consumer interests.
Madison BMB to become part of Madison Loop
Raj Nair, Madison BMB's Chief Executive Officer, has decided to move on to pursue other opportunities
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 9:20 AM | 2 min read
Madison World has just announced that Madison BMB, its full-service Creative advertising unit, will now become part of Madison Loop, its recently launched digital-first creative unit.
Madison Loop provides Strategy, Creatives, Social Media Management, SEO, ASO, Web Development, Technology Solutions, Influencer Management, and Content Collaborations. Madison Loop has in a short span scaled up and has marquee clients in its portfolio, including McDonald’s, Vicco, Amara Raja, Raymonds, Pidilite, Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Zee5, and Zee Bangla, among many others.
The clients and employees of Madison BMB will be absorbed by Madison Loop. Raj Nair, Madison BMB's Chief Executive Officer, has decided to move on to pursue other opportunities outside Madison World.
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World commented, “We live in a fast-changing world where everything is turning Digital. The rapid acceptance of Madison Loop by marquee clients is testimony to what Advertisers need and want. This also provides a great opportunity for those in Madison BMB to hone their skills in Digital and gives those in Loop an ability to appreciate the finer nuances of Creative. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Raj Nair for his contribution to Madison BMB, during his long innings with us”.
Madison Loop is a unit of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency and the world’s 4th largest independent media agency as per RECMA. Established in 1988, Madison World through its 11 companies, served last year as many as 500 Advertisers.
ASCI broadens definition of celebrities to include social media influencers
Celebrities now defined as people who get compensated Rs 40L or equivalent value annually for appearing in ads or have a following of 500,000 or more on any single social media handle
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 3:19 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has updated the definition of celebrities in its code to include social media influencers having a following of 500,000 or more.
The ASCI code has a specific guideline for celebrities which requires advertisements featuring celebrities to not violate the ASCI Code, and for celebrities to be familiar with the code in letter and spirit. Testimonials of celebrities must reflect their genuine, recent opinion and must be based on adequate information or experience about the product or service being advertised. The guidelines mandate that celebrities conduct due diligence to ensure that claims featured in the advertisements can be objectively verified and substantiated. Celebrities, when called upon, need to produce evidence of due diligence. Alternatively, the advertiser should have developed the advertisement following ASCI’s advertising advice. Additionally, the ASCI code requires celebrities not to participate in the advertisement of a product, treatment or remedies that are prohibited for advertising under the Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954; and the updated Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940, and Rules 1945 (Schedule J).
Historically, celebrities who could lend credibility for brands and influence large masses of people largely comprised popular actors and sports personalities. However, in the recent years, the phenomenon of social media influencers has created new centers of mass-influence. In this scenario, it was necessary to broaden the definition of celebrities to include such influencers too.
The ASCI code now defines celebrities as individuals that:
- Getcompensated Rs 40 lakhor equivalent value annually for appearing in advertisements or campaigns on any medium and any format
Or
- Have a social media following of 500,000 or more on any single social media handle
It may be noted that the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 puts the responsibility of due diligence on all endorsers, whether they are celebrities or not. However, due to the disproportionate influence and impact of individuals with large followership, ASCI requires celebrities to demonstrate a much greater responsibility in making sure that their followers do not get deceived or misled. ASCI has noticed a massive increase in ads featuring celebrities that are misleading. Versus the 55 ads that it processed in 2021-22, ASCI processed over 500 misleading ads featuring celebrities in 2022-23. This shows that in spite of their legal obligations, several celebrities continue to feature in ads that make misleading claims.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “With the advent of social media and the increasing popularity of influencers on digital media, the definition of celebrities has come to change drastically. Earlier, only personalities from the world of sports or entertainment were considered celebrities. Today, however, the scenario is different. We have a range of personalities who are extremely popular on social media and share a close personal connection with consumers. These personalities affect the spending habits of consumers who trust them. So, it’s vital to ensure consumer protection – especially when celebrities endorse products or services that can cause serious financial loss and physical harm. This update widens ASCI’s ambit and includes all those personalities who have a notable influence as celebrities. With this, we have taken yet another important step in furthering the cause of consumer safety with regard to advertising.”
Kotak Mutual Fund reiterates importance of timely SIP investment
The campaign unfolds through three films that portray the repercussions of procrastination
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 12:25 PM | 1 min read
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (“KMAMC” / “Kotak Mutual Fund”) has introduced its latest investor education and awareness initiative - "Sahi samay pe SIP karo". The campaign highlights the relevance of regular and disciplined investing to help plan life goals. The campaign will be launched in six languages; Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil & Telugu.
The campaign unfolds through three films that portray the common dilemma of procrastination experienced by individuals at different stages of life when it comes to planning for the dreams and aspirations of their loved ones. In a quirky manner, the films underscore the significance of steady investment through mutual funds, specifically using the power of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).
Kinjal Shah, Executive Vice President, Head of Digital Business, Marketing & Analytics at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd. said, "We've observed that people of all age groups often tend to procrastinate when it comes to planning for their dreams. With this campaign, our primary aim is to enlighten investors about the tremendous potential of SIP as an effective means of investment, enabling them to systematically plan for their dreams."
In order to connect with younger audiences, this campaign is launched across various digital and social media platforms too. The campaign urges them to embrace the power of SIP to help plan their goals.
Love for freedom: How India's independent ad agencies are marching to their own beat
In the fiercely competitive adworld, these bravehearts have taken a leap of faith and are making a mark of their own. e4m reached out to some independent players to know why they chose the path
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 9, 2023 9:26 AM | 9 min read
Advertising world is a fiercely competitive place with agencies fighting tooth and nail each day to win and retain clients. Also, it is no secret that the industry is dominated by big networks with huge resources, both talent and technology, and they often become the first choice of brands. But in this world of big networks, standing out are some independent agencies, working and succeeding by their own rules. These agencies are being run by bravehearts who left behind the comfort of being a part of an established network and instead took a leap of faith to make a mark of their own.
To understand what motivated these founders to go on their own in the face of such cut-throat competition, e4m reached out to some of the independent agencies asking them to share the story behind their entrepreneurial journey.
Infectious Advertising: Ramanuj Shastry & Nisha Singhania
According to Shastry, there were several reasons for them to go independent, and creative freedom was one of them.
“In most multinational agencies, there is a fair bit of restrictions- especially on globally-aligned brands. We wanted to have creative control on what we do and also do stuff both of us are passionate about,” says Shastry.
“It is a unique opportunity as a decade back, most mainline agencies paid only lip service to digital and most digital agencies did not get brands. We found this to be a unique opportunity to capitalize on,” he adds.
He feels agility, personal vision, client-focused approach and love for adventure, are some of the reasons behind them going independent.
Enormous Brands: Ashish Khazanchi
“It is always exciting for a creative person because legacy is not just the campaigns that you make but the organization that you create. Most of the network agencies possibly exist for the numbers, there is only so much joy that it can bring you. If you become more focused on the work and people, you would make an organization that you would have wanted to work for,” explains Khazanchi.
“There is the whole idea of setting up a culture, a certain point of view of how the work should be and how the processes of doing those work should be. It is about the kind of organization you can build rather than making campaigns,” he mentions.
Wondrlab India: Saurabh Varma
“We chose to go independent because we wanted to build a network out of India and we felt that India’s time has come. We have extraordinary talent in India and there is no reason why we shouldn’t build a network out of India. We felt that we had the team, the experience, and the ability to build a network. And the second thing was the timing… when we started, it was a great time,” shares Varma.
“To build a network, you need the ability to raise money and the ability to drive valuation. So, we launched Wondrlab, and just after a month, we acquired WYP. We wanted to be a platform-first network. Networks in the past have been built on what was relevant at that point of time. Today, what’s really relevant is the platform-first approach. So, our ability to be platform-first is what differentiates us,” he shares.
Tilt Brand Solutions: Joseph George
“Starting out is quite personal. Most founders do so basis a very personal evaluation of what they want to do next vis a vis the life stage they are in; and an honest assessment of what they like to do and what they think they are good at,” believes George.
“For me, it was about wanting to get a lot closer to the agency output i.e brand building and advertising; and a desire to build an organization from scratch. And ironically, both these desires of mine were fuelled by what I loved doing every day in the 26-odd years I spent at Lintas, especially the last 10. So, by the time I decided to go independent, I had worked long enough in the industry to know what needed to be done and close enough to the industry, to know what could be done better. And that’s what we try every day at Tilt and Vector - just doing everything better,” he adds.
FoxyMoron (Zoo Media): Prateek Gupta & Suveer Bajaj
“We believe that the next global agency network will be from India, and that’s Zoo Media’s mission,” says Vivek Das, CEO.
“The advertising industry hasn’t fundamentally evolved in decades, aside from the addition of new mediums and skills. The ways of working & business models are archaic, and too rigid in the age of data, tech and AI. The term ‘independence’ is self-explanatory. For us being independent – means flexibility & agility. It enables to experiment with new business models, processes & integration of data-tech-AI and allows for speed in decision-making. We have the ability to fail fast, learn and progress. These are critical for the evolution of the industry,” he shares.
EFGH Brand Innovations: Emmanuel Upputuru and Joyce Shepherd
For Upputuru, “Anyone who leaves a job, it is for better opportunities. Only in this case the word ‘better’ has myriad connotations. As creatives, we feel we can provide better solutions to our clients. I am in the best form of my life. I can’t sit around in agency meetings and waste it away. I am what I am today because of those agencies - I was privileged to work at and also lead them. But I enjoy doing more, rather being a designation.”
^a t o m: Abhik Santara & Yash Kulshresth
“If your measure of success isn’t just driven by the need or a sense of duty and there’s a personal desire that plays an innate role in how you want to grow, going independent is the only way,” says Santara.
“There is a misplaced sense of power and control in a network agency and by the time one realises this trap, the false notion of safety incapacitates every drop of your passion and capability. One just becomes a robot. And we are too ambitious to have stayed like a robot!,” he quips.
Adds Kulshresth, “Creatives are always independent. We can't be caged or disciplined. We wait for the right moment, just like a good campaign, to show our love for independence. It's the clients who have realised the power of independent agencies.”
Talented.Agency: PG Aditya & Gautam Reghunath
Regunath says they went independent with Talented because they had ideas that they knew could fundamentally change what their business means - first for those working in it, and then therefore, for the clients. “There just simply had to be a better way to run organisations that employ creative people than the models we’d grown up with. How could we become the most attractive organisation for the brightest creative talent in the market? Our early motivation therefore was to address age-old advertising tropes like pay, work-hours, inequity, lack of employee ownership, while also trying to fix the looming irrelevance that’s been staring at agency business for a while now. And, at the end of all of this, we simply want to do great advertising & be our most outrageously creative selves.”
On the path: Aalap Desai
According to Desai, who recently moved out of Dentsu Creative India where he was the chief creative officer, it’s the idea of freedom.
“It has and will always primarily be for the freedom. It's just so satisfying and liberating that more and more creatives are starting out. I also think that the post-Covid mindset is fuelling it. We all know the pressure our industry puts on us and have realized the value of good culture and mental wellbeing during the pandemic. And, when the current workplaces don't seem to do it in the way that puts us to peace, most of us decide to create something that does.”
“We are getting the place together. The paperwork is on and clients are being signed on. The dream team is being organised and office spaces are being scouted. It is fun times and it's been a while since I've felt excited enough to have butterflies in my stomach more than once in a day. We are just about getting the details in place and will announce our launch soon”, he said on his actions of going independent.
Ashish Kharwatkar: Independent Creative Director
Speaking on why not join an established agency, Ashish Kharwatkar said, “That’s what I did for over 21 years. Been there, done that, bought the t-shirt, but it doesn’t fit anymore. I had the great fortune of working with and learning from awe-inspiring seniors at reputable agencies. It was challenging but also a lot of fun. Then, at some point, fun felt ignored and left the building. Sure, advertising is not all fun and games. But, in many places, the focus seems to have shifted from quality to quantity. Hustle is not just a possibility; it’s at the top of the JD. I believe in hard work but it’s disconcerting that ‘Employee of the Month’ awards are often based on timesheets, and not on mark-sheets. Nevertheless, most agencies are still great places to start your career right. But frankly, I haven’t come across any job opportunities of late that I found inspiring. So, I swipe left.”
Croma's I-Day film ‘Let Freedom Find You’ urges us to embrace freedom in everyday life
The campaign will take a 360-degree marketing approach
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 4:50 PM | 3 min read
Croma has launched a series of digital films as part of their Independence Day Campaign, "Let Freedom Find You.” The campaign instills a powerful message that freedom can be found in the simplest moments. It highlights how technology significantly brings people closer to their moments of freedom or even becoming the moments themselves.
Croma's #LetFreedomFindYou campaign celebrates the essence of freedom by delving into life's simplest and most unexpected moments. Conceptualized by Croma, directed by Gaurav Gupta, and executed by Mothership Productions, the three thoughtful and relatable 10-second DVCs bring to life stories of individuals who break free from monotony, embrace their passions, and find solace in creativity.
The first DVC unfolds in a living room as a football flies through the window, momentarily angering the mother. However, we witness her taking a moment to rethink her anger. She then smiles and kicks the ball back out, influenced by Shaolin Soccer playing on TV. The film beautifully conveys the message of finding our freedom in the little things in our daily lives.
To everyone's surprise, the second DVC introduces us to a CEO entering the office pantry. He is visibly annoyed by something but surprises everyone as he starts to cook something, thereby finding solace and release through the act of creation. Amidst his hectic corporate life, cooking becomes his moment of freedom.
The third DVC opens in the living room, where two kids are creating a dance reel for social media. They suddenly stop and are hesitant/scared as their father walks in and stares at them momentarily in what we feel is anger, but to the kid’s pleasant surprise, he also starts dancing along. The DVC ends with all three of them enjoying together. The father created his moment of freedom and enjoyed it with his kids.
Commenting on the campaign, Shibashish Roy, Chief Operating Officer Croma, said, “We believe technology is more than just a tool; it's a way to limitless freedom. Our 'Let Freedom Find You' campaign shows how technology lets us escape the ordinary, find joy, creativity, and express ourselves. We are passionately committed to inspiring people to find their unique journey to freedom as they seamlessly integrate technology in every aspect of their lives.”
Croma's Independence Day campaign, "Let Freedom Find You," will reach audiences through diverse channels, including digital platforms, social media, and nationwide retail stores. Through these touching films, Croma celebrates the cherished activities and fleeting instants that remind us of the true meaning of freedom and how it intertwines with our daily lives. As a brand committed to pioneering technology solutions, Croma warmly invites everyone to join the jubilant festivities of freedom with the inspiring #LetFreedomFindYou campaign.
Tata Tea Premium unveils Independence Day campaign inspired by handlooms of India
The TVC has been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas with a rendering by Usha Uthup
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 2:11 PM | 4 min read
Tata Tea Premium has been celebrating India and its elements of pride reflective in its art, culture, and heritage for Independence Day through its #DeshKaGarv initiative. While last year it celebrated key moments of pride from India’s 75 years of post-Independence journey, this Independence Day Tata Tea Premium plans to take the nation on a colorful joy-ride of pride and glory with its Desh Ke Dhaage campaign, celebrating India’s rich legacy of Handlooms.
On the eve of Independence Day, Tata Tea Premium – Desh Ki Chai pays homage to this diverse & unique artform through a limited-edition pack collection inspired by the handlooms of India.
Each pack serves as a resplendent canvas, bringing alive the incredible artistry of Indian craftsmen and their timeless creations. From the grandeur of Banarasi Silk in Uttar Pradesh to the intricate Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, from the illustrious Muga Silk of Assam to the exquisite Paithani of Maharashtra, each handloom spins a yarn of immense cultural pride.
The story of these packs have been knitted together in a heartwarming TVC conceptualized by Mullen Lintas that celebrates India's vibrant handloom legacy. Sung by celebrated singer Usha Uthup, who is herself a connoisseur of Indian Handlooms, the film spreads smiles and warmth as it traverses the country, showcasing the diversity of India’s handlooms and thus tying India together into a beautiful sentiment of national pride. Each frame brims with love and respect, paying homage to the craftsmanship of skilled weavers who have intricately crafted our cultural identity. From the opulent Banarasi Silk of Uttar Pradesh to the soulful Phulkari of Punjab, the film weaves a story that not only communicates but also commemorates each of these handlooms from across India. The heartfelt message at the film's conclusion calls on every heart to honor the threads that weave our nation's glory.
Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “As we embark on this remarkable journey on the eve of Independence Day with the 'Desh Ka Garv' initiative, Tata Tea Premium celebrates the collective pride of our nation’s talented craftsmen, paying homage to their dedication, craftsmanship and their irreplaceable contribution to our cultural heritage. Through our heartwarming campaign, we hope to inspire every Indian to embrace and celebrate the legacy of our diverse regional handlooms, cherishing the threads that weave our nation's pride. Each sip of Tata Tea Premium brings not just the taste of excellence but also the essence of 'Desh ki Chai', a cup that knits all of us together in a tapestry of love, unity, and pride.”
Arnab Chatterjee, co-founder of Tree Design said, “While Tata Tea Premium celebrates the spirit of India every year with its Desh Ka Garv initiative, the brief this year was to make the thought even grander by tying it with an element that is unique to India’s heritage. Thus, this year, we decided to dive into India’s rich and vibrant handloom weaving culture. Dating back hundreds of years, the amazing thing is the variety available across the country and the talent which continues to practice handloom weaving and keeping the artform alive and thriving. In collaboration with the Tata Tea Premium team, we carefully selected and partnered with eleven weavers across the country, resulting in a stunning limited edition pack collection, representative of the handloom culture of India across the North, East, West and Southern states of India.”
Commenting on the campaign, Hari Krishnan, CEO of Mullen Lintas says, “It was exciting to work on something so unique. You rarely see a brand redoing their packaging as a tribute to an art form. The brief was simple, to celebrate India’s one of the most unique artforms of handlooms, through handloom-inspired limited-edition packs on Independence Day. The idea was right there, if you look at it, these threads are what form the fabric of the nation, they portray unique stories from across India through motifs embroidered on to their weaves. The way the film portrays these unique stories and inspiration behind each of these fabrics, through a mix of eye-catching animation and playful sing-song narration, makes for a delightful watch, while landing the communication in an effective manner.”
