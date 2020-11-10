Pepsi’s new digital campaign with Salman Khan celebrates India’s love for cricket

An extension of the brand’s Har Ghoont Mein Swag campaign, the latest film has the actor asking fans to drink Pepsi and enjoy cricket with family & friends

This sporting season, beverage brand Pepsi® is joining the celebrations and paying tribute to India’s undying passion for cricket. The brand today unveiled a new digital film as a tribute to India’s most loved sport asking fans to enjoy Pepsi while they watch their favourite sport.

The film features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan talking about how every Indian will drink Pepsi®️ with the beverage now being available at Rs 50 for 1.25 liters.

A PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “Pepsi has always innovated and communicated with consumers through those passion points relevant to them - cricket being one of the key passion points for today’s generation. We are delighted to celebrate India’s love for cricket and the undying spirit of the cricket fan through the new film by asking every fan to drink Pepsi and enjoy the sport with family and friends.”

The quirky film is an extension of the brand’s Har Ghoont Mein Swag campaign, and the introduction of the 1.25 liters pack at INR 50 ensures moments of togetherness for friends and family during cricket matches become more memorable this season.