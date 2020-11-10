CRIC

Pepsi’s new digital campaign with Salman Khan celebrates India’s love for cricket

An extension of the brand’s Har Ghoont Mein Swag campaign, the latest film has the actor asking fans to drink Pepsi and enjoy cricket with family & friends

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 4:16 PM
pepsi

This sporting season, beverage brand Pepsi® is joining the celebrations and paying tribute to India’s undying passion for cricket. The brand today unveiled a new digital film as a tribute to India’s most loved sport asking fans to enjoy Pepsi while they watch their favourite sport.

The film features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan talking about how every Indian will drink Pepsi®️ with the beverage now being available at Rs 50 for 1.25 liters.

A PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “Pepsi has always innovated and communicated with consumers through those passion points relevant to them - cricket being one of the key passion points for today’s generation. We are delighted to celebrate India’s love for cricket and the undying spirit of the cricket fan through the new film by asking every fan to drink Pepsi and enjoy the sport with family and friends.”

The quirky film is an extension of the brand’s Har Ghoont Mein Swag campaign, and the introduction of the 1.25 liters pack at INR 50 ensures moments of togetherness for friends and family during cricket matches become more memorable this season.  

View this post on Instagram

When there’s more to share, you can share with Swag! #BadiPepsiBadaSwag ?

A post shared by Pepsi India (@pepsiindia) on

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Cricket Pepsi Salman khan
Show comments
You May Also Like
club mahindar

Club Mahindra ropes in 8 cricketers and their families for Family Premier League campaign
9 minutes ago

Khimji

Khimji Jewellers appoints Mullen Lintas as creative agency on record
7 hours ago

tanishq

#BoycottTanishq trends again on Twitter- this time for ad promoting no-cracker Diwali
7 hours ago