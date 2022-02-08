Pepsi unveils Valentine’s Day campaign with Salman Khan

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Pepsi has launched a fun and quirky digital film with actor and brand ambassador Salman Khan that encourages youngsters to own their singlehood with SWAG. In its quintessential and irreverent manner, the brand has unveiled a limited edition set of ‘Swag Se Solo’ cans giving its consumers an ultimate symbol of carrying their singleton status on their sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

According to a recent poll conducted by brand Pepsi on a popular social media platform, more than 80% people mentioned that they would be single this year on Valentine’s Day. Hence the campaign urges the young generation to live their life on their own terms and revel in their singlehood status – without paying attention to the societal pressures that this day encompasses.

In the film which empowers singles across India, Salman urges youngsters to fall in love and make a commitment to themselves. He further nudges them to take themselves out for dinner, eat their favorite dish and buy flowers/ chocolates for themselves. Salman is seen talking to the confident generation of India as he says, ‘Is Valentine’s Day, apne aap ko single mat bolo. Tum ho Swag Se Solo!’

Speaking on the launch, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Over the years, Pepsi has had its pulse on the ever-evolving beliefs and feelings of the younger generation. Keeping this in mind, this Valentine’s Day, we are excited to put forward a unique twist to what is traditionally seen as a week of celebrating couples. The brand endeavors to empower the singletons and not bow down to the peer pressure that they may feel. The intent is to urge the youngsters to have a relationship with themselves that is filled with self-confidence, unshakeable self-belief and irrefutable SWAG.”

Commenting on the digital film, Salman says, “The Swag Se Solo ideology resonates strongly with me and the generation of today, who are confident, have the right attitude and don’t shy away from being who they really are. The launch of this new campaign is close to my heart given its intention of empowering youngsters and thereby celebrating the youth of today.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)