Parle recounts India’s historic moments in Republic Day campaign film

Reminiscing the yesteryears of India’s redefining moments, Parle Products celebrates the spirit of a sovereign India in its Republic Day film. Tracing the journey of their flagship brand Parle-G, the film depicts the journey of the homegrown brand as the country evolved from penning the history with its independence movement to the present era of new normal, over a span of 7 decades.

The film is an ode to primal turning points in the development of India showcasing Parle-G as an integral part of every major event in our country’s history, as the nation’s biscuit partner.



Conceptualized by creative agency, Please See in partnership with Reliance Entertainment, the film uses archival footage of major milestones and glorious moments to talk about the freedom movement in the 1930s, the 1971 war, India’s first World Cup win in the 1980s, iconic Bollywood characters ‘Raj and Simran’, the successful space mission and India’s successful creation of Covid-19 vaccines. All of these are interspersed with a perfect amalgamation of Parle-G from its launch in the 1930s (Parle Gluco) to the pack version of today.



Voicing the narrative is veteran thespian Piyush Mishra, whose earthy tone adds a whole new dimension to the film. To create this special film, Parle Products sourced various footage through different sources ranging from Getty to the Films Division and took special permissions from Getty and Films divisions. The film has been released on digital platforms and garnered over 12 million views across all platforms already.

Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head at Parle Products says, “Just as Parle Products stands for a swadeshi brand, our brand Parle-G is often referred to as ‘Desh Ka Apna Biscuit.’ We feel extremely proud and fortunate to be a part of India’s journey from pre-Independence time to the present day. The film carries a degree of nostalgia as important events from the past play out in front of viewers. Just as the country crossed milestones over the years, so did Parle Products and gradually Parle-G has retained itself as the go-to product when one thinks of a biscuit. In circulation for 79 years, we have kept the taste intact with no change in the flavour of Parle G ever since it was first sold in 1939. Parle shall continue to remain an integral part of the nation and with the coming years we hope to be a part of many such achievements - furthering our course with the country.”

