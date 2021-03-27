Parle Agro unveils campaign with Priyanka Chopra & Jr. NTR for Appy Fizz, B-Fizz

Parle Agro has announced a colossal multi-media campaign for its Fizz portfolio. The company, for the very first time, has rolled out ‘One powerful TVC’ for Appy Fizz and B-Fizz. This film will be aired nationally featuring national brand ambassador actor Priyanka Chopra, and the same will be leveraged in the south with actor Jr. NTR, the brand ambassador for Southern India.

“Parle Agro has always been associated with doing things out of the ordinary, taking bold steps, and breaking boundaries. Their summer campaign for 2021 is set to build the Fizz portfolio further and position it as the next big super duo brand in the beverage industry,” the company said.

Parle Agro plans on generating tremendous buzz with an aggressive multimedia campaign including TV, OOH and Digital. The TVC will be aired across national and regional channels.

“Year-on-year we continue to grow Parle Agro at a phenomenal pace. And with larger and more aggressive plans for our Fizz portfolio this year, we are looking to gain substantial market share and drive significant growth for Parle Agro in the beverage industry. Additionally, our brand ambassadors are not only the biggest and most celebrated icons in their fields that people look up to, but they also complement the leadership position of Parle Agro’s fizz brands as well. With the collective effort of this massive launch for our Fizz portfolio, we aim to double our market share in the sparkling fruit drink category in the coming year,” says Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro.

The TVC this year will also have a strong focus on digital strategy and engagement as Parle Agro undertakes investments into IPL to a large degree. With B-Fizz being a youth-centric brand, and IPL being a cricket format favored by the youth, Parle Agro believes this digital partnership with IPL on Hotstar will generate the right reach, impact and visibility for the brand among their core audience.

Speaking more on the Fizz portfolio, Nadia Chauhan said, “B-Fizz is our most recent launch introduced in the midst of the pandemic. Despite the numerous lockdown-led challenges, the product with its unique taste combined with our marketing efforts, hit the right spot with the consumers generating much business. Parle Agro also already dominates the sparkling fruit drink category with Appy Fizz with an over 90% market share. Thus, with our marketing plans for this season, we aim to boost the Fizz portfolio further to drive growth and expansion for Parle Agro and take us towards our goal of achieving INR 10,000 crore turnover by 2022.”

Plans are underway to expand B-Fizz’s SKU to reach new audiences and to expand the brand’s footprint.

&Walsh, the creative agency for Parle Agro, has led the campaign narrative for the television commercials, print and digital. The films have been produced by Superlounge, LLC, New York, USA along with Scissor Films and directed by John Poliquin.

