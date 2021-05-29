Organic India highlights the need to build holistic immunity with latest campaign

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to grapple the country, conversation around immunity-boosting and building has grabbed everyone’s attention. Organic India, a certified provider of organic herbal and Ayurvedic health products has launched a campaign #FightRight, which highlights the need to build holistic immunity in a sustained manner rather than relying on any claims. The brand has roped in, Soha Ali Khan, Bollywood Actress and Mithali Raj, Captain, Indian Women's National Cricket team, two strong and powerful voices to lead the conversation about immunity building and showcasing its wide range of organic products.

Sharing details about the campaign, Akila Chandrasekar, Head Marketing, Organic India said, “Battling with the unprecedented situation of the pandemic has made all of us realize the importance of having a strong immune system, however, it is vital to understand that immunity is not built overnight or by any one product. Building holistic wellness is important to tackle the growing health concerns.”

The campaign #FightRight enforces the need to maintain a daily healthy lifestyle, which involves eating nutritious food, practicing hygienic habits, walking and exercising regularly, maintaining good emotional and mental health and having adequate sleep. It is important to understand that these factors play a significant role in regulating and boosting immunity.

Talking about the association with#FightRight campaign, Mithali Raj, Captain, Indian Women's National Cricket team, said “With the current situation in the country, one of the most important and primary steps towards beating the virus is building a healthy immune system. With my constant travel and training, given acute lack of time, and unavailability of resources, I often feel the need to energize my mind & body. Organic India with its wide range of organic teas that support and balance each other and work as a team, can be the winning combination for boosting the immune system. And just like it takes time to build a strong team with each member playing a role...tulsi, ashwagandha, giloy, turmeric in ORGANIC INDIA’s immunity kit play the same role today.”

Organic India recently launched its Immunity Kit featuring a specially curated selection of herbal supplements, infusions, known for their immunity-boosting and health-giving properties rich in herbs like Kwath, Ashwagandha, Giloy, Tumeric, Tulsi, Ginger, and Cinnamon.

