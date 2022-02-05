Oreo's latest campaign featuring MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva encourages family playtime

Oreo launched its all-new #SayItWithOreo campaign featuring former team India Cricket Captain, MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva Dhoni. With this campaign, the brand once again encourages family playtime with the introduction of alphabet embossed, scannable cookies, nudging them to Scan, Play, Repeat! This communication has been brought alive yet again by the cutest dad-daughter duo on the internet, taking the Oreo ritual to the next level as the two discover a playful escapade through the first-of-its-kind alphabet embossed cookies.

The playtime is further reinforced by a novel tech module that gamifies the experience, enabling children to play unique games curated by experts on a specially designed microsite. The process is activated by simply scanning any 4 lettered cookie combination to reveal a one-time play code that unlocks varied 60-second games. Each activity balances fun and learning, bringing to families a new indulgent eat and play experience in a special and engaging way.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sunainika Singh, Head - Biscuits, Marketing, Mondelez India said, “OREO has always aimed to inspire playful moments and bring people together. The #SayItWithOreo campaign really shows how OREO is more than just a cookie - a conduit to spark connection amongst families. This sentiment is taken to the next level with the launch of our alphabet-embossed cookies, encouraging consumers to take time out and indulge their children in some quality, playful time. This experience is invigorated with the gaming module, unlocked by scanning these unique cookies. Also, our favourites, MS Dhoni and Ziva, have truly kept the OREO spirit alive and yet again brought to life the campaign brilliantly.”

Sharing his experience MS Dhoni said ‘’Shooting with Ziva is a lot of fun; we love Oreos and it was about capturing our genuine playful moments on screen. This innovative campaign help parents engage with kids in a fun manner, promising new moments of play leading them to enjoy and cherish the bond they have. Once again, it feels great to be associated with OREO and be part of this playful experience with Ziva.”

Speaking about the campaign Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett said “Oreo has always inspired people to incorporate more playtime in their daily routine. With the #SayItWithOreo launch, the brand introduces a first-of-its-kind, embossed cookie, inspiring a completely new way to play by integrating technology and creativity with fun. Our campaign reflects this and elevates the scan, play, repeat mantra for Oreo lovers wherein you can scan the alphabets on the cookie to unlock access to curated games. The film brings back to screen the most iconic duo - M.S. Dhoni and his little angel Ziva who bring this concept to life through their playful banter.”

Robert Godinho, Managing Director, Media. Monks India added, "This was an interesting tech challenge to work with. The idea was to be able to point a mobile camera at an OREO Cookie- which had a letter of the alphabet embossed on it. We had to be able to tell each cookie apart with a high degree of confidence with the lowest latency. When technology supports art to create meaningful interactions for consumers, something truly wonderful happens."

