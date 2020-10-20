OPPO urges the world to 'be the light' this Diwali

OPPO has rolled out a new campaign to #BeTheLight To Spread The Light and launched a Diwali edition F17 Pro. Imparting greater meaning to celebrations, the campaign encourages people to illuminate the world of others this Diwali with acts of kindness and spread joy. Crafted specifically for the Indian consumer and inspired by the festival of light, OPPO also launched a Diwali edition F17 Pro that exemplifies the colours of Diwali with its vibrant and gradient colour scheme.

Conceptualized by Publicis and shot on the backdrop of the surreal mountains, the Diwali campaign microfilm narrates a story of a young boy and girl who have been wishing to burst crackers on Diwali. One day, the boy finds a half-burned sparkler and keeps it close to him for an entire year, waiting to celebrate Diwali next year. Upon losing the sparkler, the boy feels that his last hope of making their Diwali special has been lost. However, his tuition teacher recognizes his emotions attached to that sparkler and gifts him a full box to lighten up his mood and make the festival even more special for him.

The brand film primarily highlights how one sparkler could instil a ray of hope for the young boy to fulfil his promise to the young girl and brighten up their Diwali moments. The film perfectly captures the emotions and innocence of the young boy and emphasis on the fact that Diwali is all about being that hope in the life of others that might bring a smile on their face and brighten up their festival. With this emotional film, OPPO aims to motivate people to #BeTheLight To Spread The Light this Diwali and capture these precious moments with the F17 Pro.