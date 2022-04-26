OLX Autos launches 'Shetty Ke Car-Naame' campaign with Rohit Shetty

OLX Autos has partnered with Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and Actor Sharman Joshi for their latest campaign titled, “Shetty Ke Car-Naame”. The campaign conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Delhi seeks to drive awareness about OLX Autos’ “Best Price” proposition for consumers keen to sell their pre-owned cars and consider OLX Autos as the leading destination for the same. The campaign is now live across social media and other digital platforms.

The digital-first multi-film campaign, showcases Shetty as a consumer keen to sell the cars from his movies to Sharman Joshi, who poses as an OLX Autos employee evaluating the cars for sale. “Car-Naame” is a wordplay on the word “Kaarnama” (Hindi word for acts or antics). The campaign films are a humorous take on the common tropes found across Rohit Shetty’s movies, where cars are often shown in a glamorized fashion performing gravity-defying stunts and often forming the centerpiece of the movies. To leverage this campaign further, OLX Autos will also undertake a digital campaign across various social media platforms to reach more consumers.

The year-long campaign will see the 4 digital films being released around marquee topical days to capitalize on the key months when consumers are actively looking to sell their cars. The films combine humor and Bollywood tropes to showcase much to the delight of Rohit Shetty, the car seller, to convey the delightful experience consumers can expect when selling their cars to OLX Autos staff portrayed here by Sharman Joshi.

Talking about the association, Rohit Shetty, said, “I am delighted to collaborate with Sharman Joshi to partner with OLX Autos for this campaign which brings together my passion for movies and cars. As a director, a mainstay of my movies have been car stunts that audiences love and admire. As an automobile enthusiast, I have always had a passion for automobiles, but often found it challenging when it came to selling off my cars while upgrading to a newer car. I hope audiences will enjoy this collaboration and resonate with the values of a fellow car enthusiast.”

Talking about the collaboration, Sharman Joshi, commented, ”It's good to be back collaborating again with Rohit on this campaign for OLX Autos. We share a common passion for automobiles and with OLX Autos it was a breeze translating the same onscreen for the short films.”

With a low per capita car ownership rate in India, pre-owned cars outnumber new cars in terms of cars sold and are often the first set of wheels for many consumers. The supply for pre-owned cars stems from existing car owners. However, given the largely fragmented nature of the pre-owned car market consumers often face difficulties in realizing the right price while selling their cars. The campaign seeks to highlight key offerings by OLX Autos, which aim at removing this information and access asymmetry with transparent evaluation process with no hidden charges, free inspection, seamless RC transfer and more.

Commenting on the partnership, Siddharth Agrawal, Country Head-Marketing, OLX Autos, said, “Rohit Shetty and cars are synonymous in the Indian pop culture and there is no one better than him to bring this campaign to life. Sharman Joshi’s everyman portrayal across his movies fit the mold of what we were looking for in highlighting a pertinent consumer challenge when it comes to selling pre-owned cars. We are excited to bring to life our campaign with these industry stalwarts as we aim to position ourselves as the preferred brand for consumers looking to sell their cars in their car ownership journey throughout their various life stages.”

Speaking about the creative thought behind the campaign, Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, “It was an exciting campaign to work on from the start. When the team first pitched the idea to me- To bring Rohit Shetty, someone known for his action stunts with cars to promote OLX Autos - I was immediately sold. And like OLX Autos' great price this has also turned out to be a great surprise.

