3 Idiots team and cricketers lock horns in new Dream11 ad

Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy sports platform and the official partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2019, launched a new brand campaign with actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi for 2023 TATA IPL. The campaign Sab Khelenge features the actors in a series of light hearted banter films, joking with India’s top cricketers on their acting abilities and challenging them to a game on the field. This is the first time that the trio from the cast of the widely popular movie 3 Idiots will be seen together on screen since 2009. Sab Khelenge is Dream11’s first marquee campaign with non-sports celebrities at the helm. The partnership with the actors consolidates the brand’s efforts to continue widening its user profile and bring the fantasy sports experience to not only sports enthusiasts but a wider audience across the country by leveraging the actors’ nationwide appeal.

Commenting on the campaign, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said, “With Sab Khelenge, we wanted to shine a spotlight on the ubiquity of cricket and how it can be enjoyed by anybody, similar to Dream11. It is meant to inspire fans to evolve from being passive viewers to actively engage with the sport they love. Besides our star cricket endorsers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya & R. Ashwin, the creative infusion of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi will help deepen our relationship with viewers of the IPL, just as they have connected with generations of film fans. We are celebrating India’s passion for both cricket and cinema this IPL, which is a tournament at the confluence of sports and entertainment in India.”

The campaign kicked off with a 90-second film teasing the actors’ association with Dream11 that was recently unveiled on Dream11’s YouTube channel. Through the course of the season, a series of 10 ad films will be aired during the matches on Star Sports and JioCinema App. In these films, Dream11 brand ambassadors, including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and R. Ashwin, will engage in hilarious banters with the three actors on who can play the sport better. The overarching message of the ad is that anyone can ‘play’ and test their skill and knowledge of cricket through Dream11, reinforcing the #SabKhelenge proposition.

The campaign film and TVCs have been directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tewari, conceptualized by Mumbai-based brand and communication consultancy, TILT Brand Solutions and produced by Earth Sky Productions.

Besides being the Official Partner of the IPL since 2019, Dream11 continues to power the Official Fantasy Game of the IPL and recently strengthened its long standing relationship with the BCCI by signing up as the Official Fantasy Game Partner for the inaugural Women’s Premier League in a 3 year deal. Dream11 is also an Official Partner with 7 IPL teams in the 10 team field at the Tata IPL 2023.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)