OLX Autos' quirky campaign with Sharman Joshi stresses on providing ‘xtraaa’ to consumers

OLX Autos launched their latest brand campaign “OLXtraaa” featuring Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi. Conceptualized and created by Lowe Lintas, the campaign comprises of multiple films that depict real-life situations in an unconventional way to reiterate OLX Autos philosophy of providing ‘xtraaa’ to their customers.

Taking a fun and straightforward storytelling approach, all the films index on their deadpan humor and expressions of the characters. The humor in the films is accentuated by Joshi, dressed as an OLX Autos representative entering each film in a completely unpredictable manner. This quirkiness along with upbeat music has been used as cues to further elevate the comical situations.

Price is a key decision-making factor for selling pre-owned cars, and the “OLXtraaa” campaign continues to build on the best price narrative depicting various real-life situations with a subtle touch of surprise and humor while leveraging on Sharman Joshi as the face of the brand.

Talking about the collaboration, Sharman Joshi, commented, “It's good to collaborate once again with OLX Autos for this new campaign. I have always been an automobile enthusiast and it is fun working with OLX Autos to deliver on their brand philosophy through these witty short films.”

Siddharth Agrawal, Country Head - Marketing, OLX Autos said, “Our new campaign showcases our resolve to go that extra mile for our customers, be it by unlocking the ‘best price’ for them or providing the best experience when they engage with us. With this communication, we aim to be the preferred platform for customers by being relatable. Sharman Joshi's every-man persona in the films reflects that in the campaign yet again. Like in our campaigns, we deliver the message in a fun and humorous manner. Our creative agency Lowe Lintas helped us develop this differentiated campaign to unlock growth.”

Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer - North & West India, Lowe Lintas said, “OLX Autos is fast becoming a brand where each campaign raises the creative stakes. Of course, a sharp proposition doesn’t hurt. After the staggering success of ‘kya baat kar rahe ho’ campaign, Sidhant Mago and team are back with another fabulous series.”