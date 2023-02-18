Sharman Joshi promises the 'OLXtraaa' price in OLX Autos ad
The film is a part of the ‘OLXtraaa’ campaign conceptualised by Lowe Lintas
OLX Autos has launched the fifth film as part of their brand campaign “OLXtraaa”.
The ‘OLXtraaa’ brand campaign is single-mindedly focussed upon the promise of “Olxtraaa price” provided by OLX Autos along with other benefits that include free-home inspection, instant payment and hassle-free RC transfer, thereby encouraging car owners to sell their cars to OLX Autos.
Every customer likes something extra whether it is that extra piece of cake or an extra price while selling their car. The ‘OLXtraaa’ campaign focuses on this delight that consumers derive when they get that ‘extra’.
Conceptualised and created by Lowe Lintas, the entire campaign highlighted this value proposition in a very relatable setting.
This film depicts a brother and sister duo talking on a video call and discussing the selling price for her car when Sharman Joshi suddenly appears and offers her a significantly higher ‘OLXtraaa’ price that pleases her no end.
All the five films of the campaign have been a perfect mix of satire and quirkiness supported by upbeat music to make it more visually appealing. The element of surprise Sharman Joshi, dressed as an OLX Autos representative, entering each film in a completely unpredictable manner further elevates the comical situations.
ASCI Study: 90% respondents have made at least a purchase on influencer recommendations
According to the transparency has emerged as the No.1 reason to trust influencers
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 3:46 PM | 3 min read
Transparency and honesty about brand associations emerge as the paramount reasons for influencer trust among consumers - 820 respondents above the age of 18 were a part of an online dipstick study - 90% respondents claim to have made at least one purchase based on influencer recommendations - Transparency emerges as the no. 1 reason to trust influencers - ASCI processed 2767 complaints against brands and influencers for lack of transparency since launch of disclosure guidelines
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) released a short report titled ‘Influencer Trust Report’ preceding its Brand Influencer Summit 2023 to be held at the end of Feb 2023. ASCI conducted an online dipstick with 820 respondents above the age of 18 about their trust in social media influencers who promote brands online. The report reveals how much consumers trust influencer advertising, what builds trust and what depletes it.
According to the report, 91% of people trust advertising in general, and 79% of respondents trust social media influencers. Transparency and honesty stood out as the key reasons why consumers trust influencers on social media (63%), followed by relatable content (57%), and personal stories at (53%).
The report revealed that consumers stayed away from influencers when they sensed a lack of transparency (43%), repetitive content (42%), and over-promotion (41%). Overall, it was found that both brands and influencers gained from meaningful partnerships. Around 64% of consumers felt the brand became more trustworthy when influencers endorsed it, while 58% of those surveyed thought that the influencers became more trustworthy when they endorsed the brand.
Other key findings of the report include:
- 6 out of 10 respondents claimed they spent at least 2 hours on social media, daily
- 90% of the respondents revealed they made at least one purchase based on influencer endorsement, while 61% claimed to have made three or more purchases. This behaviour was particularly prevalent among consumers ranging from 25 to 44 years of age
- Besides established brands, newer brands benefited considerably with their products being discovered through content advertised by influencers.
Ever since ASCI launched its influencer guidelines in May 2021, it has processed 2,767 cases against brands and influencers for not declaring material connections. Platforms where the violations occurred included Instagram at 58%, YouTube at 33%, Twitter at 7%, and Facebook at 2%.
Talking about the findings of the report, Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, said: “While ASCI released its guidelines in May 2021, the Central Consumer Protection Authorities also now requires disclosure of material connection between brands and influencers. Hence, non-disclosures are potential violations of the law. An important aspect of the dipstick is the revelation that non-transparency was among the prime reasons why PRESS RELEASE influencers lost the trust of their followers. On the other hand, transparency in their communication significantly built trust. We will be having several important conversations on this and other interesting aspects of brand-influencer partnerships at the #GetItRight Brand Influencer Summit 2023 with brand leaders and top influencers. The summit will help both brands and influencers understand how to build robust and sustainable relationships in the social media space.”
The survey was conducted across multiple locations including metros, Tier I and Tier II cities.
BharatMatrimony creates Valentine’s campaign with AI entity Aaditya Iyer
While his words & thoughts were generated by ChatGPT, his face, image & his world was created using Midjourney
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 4:35 PM | 2 min read
Matchmaking service company BharatMatrimony has launched a marketing campaign, “My Perfect Valentine,” featuring an AI-generated entity named Aaditya Iyer (AI).
#theAIvalentine generated through Artificial Intelligence was named Aaditya Iyer (AI). While his words & thoughts were generated by ChatGPT, his face, image & his world was created using Midjourney. To kick off the campaign, Aaditya Iyer was launched on Instagram, where he started posting pictures and sharing his thoughts, quickly gaining more than 10K followers in a span of three days.
He started celebrating rose day, propose day, kiss day and declared his intention to find a valentine, generating buzz and excitement among his followers. However, on Valentine’s Day, it was revealed that Aaditya Iyer, the perfect valentine, was not real, but a campaign setup to showcase the importance of connecting with real people looking for real love.
Commenting on the innovative campaign, Arjun Bhatia, CMO, Matrimony.com, said, “In a world where perfection is pursued relentlessly, we cracked the idea of using AI along with our agency partner Wondrlab to emphasize that perfection is not real. Each of us is beautifully flawed. It takes two endearingly imperfect people who are perfect for each other to form a happy marriage. And for those seeking their perfect match, come to BharatMatrimony where you will find real people searching for real love.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, Wondrlab India, said, “In a world afraid of AI taking over our lives, we decided to use AI to demonstrate that there is no substitute for real, in love as well as in We creativity and marketing. The campaign hit a nerve with not just people looking for perfection in their potential partners, but also creative and marketing professionals wondering about their place in the world with the advent of advanced AI tools. At Wondrlab and BharatMatrimony, we always use technology and culture, to drive home a point that is both insightful and real. Which is why Aaditya may not be real, but the love and traction he’s getting for BharatMatrimony is very much real”.
The ‘My Perfect Valentine’ campaign gained widespread attention on social media was praised for its creative use of technology. By highlighting the importance of connecting with real people, BharatMatrimony reinforces its commitment to helping individuals find their perfect match.
Torrent pharma launches campaign for its calcium supplement
The #BeShelcalStrong campaign addresses dietary calcium deficiency and the resultant health disorders widely prevalent today
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 3:09 PM | 3 min read
Pharma brand Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, recently unveiled its first-ever 12-week-long campaign across TV and digital. With this new campaign #BeShelcalStrong, the company the announced the entry of its brand Shelcal 500, an over-the-counter (OTC) calcium supplement brand.
“The ever-rising consumer empowerment, demand for relatable storytelling and expectation of engagement has necessitated creating multi-channel marketing campaigns. Nowadays, consumer healthcare marketers understand that engaging consumers in out-of-the-box marketing practices is increasingly helpful in getting their point across. These subsequently encourage conversations around health issues and offer solutions to help individuals fix them,” the company said.
As a part of the #BeShelcalStrong campaign, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has added a highly interactive calcium calculator on the website, www.shelcal.com, which will calculate the approximate daily dietary calcium intake of the user, meeting 100% RDA of calcium. Based on the analysis, consumers can make an informed decision about their calcium intake. In addition to this, consumers can connect via the toll-free number 18002020240 to seek assistance and resolve calcium-related queries.
Additionally, the TVC created under the campaign aims to address the aforementioned lack of dietary calcium amongst people by educating them to pay heed to their exhaustion and listen to their aching bones, especially after they turn 40. By depicting everyday instances, the film further highlights the need to supplement one’s diet with Shelcal 500 daily.
Aman Mehta, Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “With Shelcal's entry into OTC, the brand is poised to become the largest calcium supplement brand in India. Via this campaign launch, we wish to encourage consumers to take calcium supplements regularly to make up for their dietary deficiencies. #BeShelcalStrong is a strong value proposition that intends to not only build on Shelcal’s brand awareness, but also educate people about calcium’s importance to their diet, which in turn can positively affect their quality of life.”
Amal Kelshikar, Executive Director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd : “According to data, 40.6% of Indians are calcium-deficient, while 79% of Indians are Vitamin D-deficient*. Moreover, while RDA recommends 1000 mg/day of calcium, 1 out of every 2 Indians consume less than 50% of the recommended range*. However, the awareness amongst the consumers in this regard is low, or despite awareness, it is not acted upon. This is why it is important to not just spread awareness about the prevalence of calcium deficiency but also to get people to act upon filling their deficiencies. Thus, by taking Shelcal 500 to OTC while presenting a relevant, relatable and engaging campaign that is driving awareness about how critical it is to complete one’s calcium requirements, Torrent Pharmaceuticals is actively endeavouring to bridge the gap between consumers and a healthy, active lifestyle.”
ACKO crafts a powerful ode to the everchanging Mumbai
The campaign salutes the positive changes that the city has seen over the years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 2:36 PM | 2 min read
ACKO celebrates the new and changed Mumbai in its latest Campaign by inspiring Mumbaikars to welcome positive changes in all aspects of their lives.
The Campaign salutes the positive changes that the city has seen over the years - more sports at Shivaji Park, the Sasson dock art project, a clean and beautiful Juhu beach, rappers of Dharavi, air-conditioned local trains, etc.
Drawing a parallel to the positive changes in the city, ACKO highlights that "Welcome Change" is at the heart of everything they do. Changes like zero commission pricing and stress-free claims provided with zero paperwork are loved and welcomed by customers. In addition, the company firmly believes in constantly redefining the way people think of and experience complex financial decisions like insurance through technology.
Giving a deeper insight into the Campaign, Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President - Marketing, ACKO, said, "Empathy towards customers and the recognition that they deserve better than the traditional approach to insurance is at the core of everything we do. This empathy is reflected in our innovative way of thinking and doing things. Mumbai, the city where ACKO was born, is our first market where we are bringing this philosophy to life through our campaign by showcasing all the positive changes that the city has witnessed."
The campaign is conceptualised by Mahesh Gharat. The initial stage of the campaign features large black-and-white Outdoor advertisements captured by award-winning photographer Prashant Godbole. Through his powerful photographs, Prashant has beautifully captured the changes in everyday Mumbai.
The next phase of the campaign features a visually stunning music video in black and white, showcasing the essence and character of Mumbai, witnessed through the eyes of someone traveling across the city. Directed by Mahesh and produced by Hungry Films, the video is an impressive audio and visual treat for viewers.
ACKO will also partner with Red FM to further extend the campaign. ACKO will also solicit ideas from the city's residents on the changes they would like to see in their community and are hoping to be able to execute and deliver the changes.
A photography competition also invites Mumbaikars to showcase the positive changes they see in their city. ACKO will provide a platform for individuals to express these changes through photography. The winning entry will be judged by Prashant and Mahesh and displayed on a giant billboard in Mumbai and will carry the winner's name.
From app to 'aap': Federal Bank's new campaign is a tribute to human connections
The ad films celebrate the company's ethos to have 'digital at the fore, but human at the core'
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 1:32 PM | 3 min read
One of the few, unexpected advantages of the lockdown was India's rapid digital adoption. While it streamlined our lives and made transactions easier than before, it also obliterated the need for human interactions. No matter how big a misanthrope one is, social connections are a necessary part of our lives.
Federal Bank's new campaign "Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi" is a tribute to these human connections we forge unexpectedly in our lives. The company's philosophy incidentally is "Digital at the fore, human at the core," which ties in beautifully with the brand's new two-film campaign.
The first ad showcases an interaction between a bank employee and a customer. The latter is surprised when the employee recognises her even with her face hidden behind a scarf. Expecting the customer to have some official work at the bank, the employee quizzes her about the purpose of the visit. The customer says that there's no need to visit the bank anymore since most tasks can be handled by the Federal Bank app. The real purpose of the visit is revealed when she presents the employee with her wedding card. "App main aap nahi ho na You aren't there on the app)," she says to the pleasantly surprised clerk.
In the second film, the bank clerk greets the son of a customer who has been asked to update the passbook on his father's behalf. The young boy is bewildered as to why his dad insists on getting it done at the bank when it can be easily done on the app. The clerk who seems to know his client inside out explains that his father would still prefer to come to the bank because that's the only place he finds someone to laugh at his jokes, referring to himself.
The ads celebrate the company ethos of treating the customers as people rather than just an account number. It also showcases how beautiful relationships can be forged over something as impersonal as banking. The campaign also lays bare a shortcoming of the digital age, when human interactions are done away with to make way for a more bureaucratic way of performing tasks.
The ad films have been inspired by real-life events, according to the bank. They have been released in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank said, "Businesses across the globe need the digital chutzpah, or customer experience as it is known. However, increasingly, efficiency in technology needs to be reinforced by go to people, whom you can reach out to at all points in time. The core idea of Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi TM comes from our secret sauce which includes Commitment, Agility, Relationship orientation, Ethics and Sustainability. It is imperative that we need to be ‘Digital At The Fore, Human At The Core’. This campaign is representative of how we conduct ourselves as a team. We have unified our physical and digital spaces with this approach."
Ad spends to cross Rs 146K cr in 2023
As per the report, India is on the 8th position in ad spends
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 1:11 PM | 2 min read
GroupM India released its TYNY report on Tuesday, highlighting the advertising expenditure forecast for 2023.
The report predicts Rs 20,000 crore of incremental ad spends in 2023 compared to 2022. This highlights the continued growth and potential of the Indian advertising industry and the opportunities it presents for advertisers.
It highlights a 15.5% increase in ad spends in India, reaching Rs 1,46,450 crore in 2023. India moves up to the 8th position globally in ad spends and continues to be the fastest-growing market in the top 10 markets worldwide.
Prasanth Kumar, South Asia CEO, GroupM said, “As technology redefines interactions between consumers, brands and businesses the ad industry must navigate thru this changing environment. The past 3 years have been marked by macroeconomic volatility and global events that have impacted advertisers’ businesses and ad spending. The Indian economy though is expected to weather these challenges and is poised to grow in the coming years.”
Ashwin Padmanabhan, President - Investments, Trading, and Partnerships, GroupM – India said, “Indian Adex will be the fastest growing globally at 15.5% supported by robust macroeconomic conditions. Digital at 56% of all advertising spends and growing at 20% over last year is driving the growth of Adex. India stands out globally with all mediums expected to grow with TV, Print and Radio growing at high single digits! We see 2023 panning out stronger as we move into the second half of the year and are confident of the Indian Adex staying on course to grow as projected.”
Parveen Sheik, Head of Business Intelligence, GroupM India said, "The growth of SMEs in the Adex has been a feature for the past few years, this year too we see the same trend. We also anticipate the revival of the rural economy as well as improved funding for the start-up ecosystem. Additionally, Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Fintech, Gaming as well as Travel & Tourism are expected to drive ad spending.”
The launch and expansion of 5G services beyond top metros, combined with affordable smartphones, is also expected to drive ad spend growth.
PokerBaazi rolls out new app update with campaign #UpGreat
The campaign showcases the platform’s new animation engine
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 12:33 PM | 2 min read
PokerBaazi has announced the launch of their latest and biggest app update of the year with their campaign #UpGreat.
The new update will bring in an improved and refreshed way to enhance the user experience on the PokerBaazi app. The company’s last major app update came in May 2021 with the rollout of version 2.0, which was an entirely new product based on the latest tech stack. While the company has added more to it with follow-up app updates since, PokerBaazi 3.0 is more focused on bringing powerful yet meaningful enhancements to make the Poker gameplay experience more engaging and immersive.
Staying true to its launch campaign called #UpGreat, this version of the Poker app delights its customers with a new animation engine that brings the game animations much closer to a real-life experience.
Speaking about the launch, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Baazi Games said, “While working backwards and analysing user interaction at every stage of the game, we brought in several improvisations in the entire user journey to deliver a whole new experience to our users. Technology is a driver in the product industry today and with our motto of ‘never stop improving’, we love to constantly innovate and improvise. Our users have shown immense love for our product and today, I am really proud that we are delivering this truly #UpGreat update to them.”
Avneet Rana, Co-founder at Baazi Games, who also heads the product & technology, said, “Being a multiplayer gaming platform, a fast and seamless user interface (UI) is a key element and tech innovations to improve the gameplay experience by incorporating the finest design and UX details has been one of the USPs of this update. A considerably better app performance, added engagement features and a new game format will not just entertain our existing users but also engage the users who join our platform new.”
